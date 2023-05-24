In Italy they are approx six millions people with thyroid problems, even if they are mainly non-serious and treatable pathologies. On the occasion of World Thyroid Week (May 22-28)the main scientific societies have taken stock in a document. Thyroid diseases are mostly chronic and very frequent, especially in the female gender, and it exists a genetic predisposition for many of them. Most thyroid diseases, both congenital and acquired, have the character of chronicity, that is, even if in most cases they allow a life in full well-being (if treated), they need lifelong care and control. The main cause of both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are autoimmune diseases: autoimmune thyroiditis (Hashimoto’s thyroiditis) in the case of hypothyroidism and Basedow-Graves disease in the case of hyperthyroidism.