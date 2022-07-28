Children are our future. And these children are our most beautiful future imaginable. To help some purebred dogs Husky rescued from a herdof the children started selling lemonade. So as to raise funds to be able to think about their care and their livelihood.

Photo source from Facebook of Norfolk SPCA Adoption Center & Veterinary Clinics

Recently the refuge Norfolk SPCA, Virginia, in the United States of America, welcomed a group of huskies rescued from a farm. The whole community has decided to lend a hand to volunteers to provide food, accessories, medical care. Even the little ones.

Some kind children with a heart of gold, in fact, have decided to help out, opening a lemonade stand on the street, which they sell to raise funds to help the shelter take care of all those dogs. Thus the amount of donations has increased a lot.

The huskies had been rescued by a breeder: they were in his backyard in a town in North Carolina. They needed many care. And the SPCA volunteers, given the number of dogs, were unprepared.

We were completely taken aback because it was not expected. There were no agreements. We were beyond capacity.

The cost for the huskies was about $ 25,000.

These dogs have been neglected, both physically and mentally, and will require thousands of medical attention.

After the SPCA launched an emergency appeal for donations, many people got busy. Like the little brothers Lennon, Lily and Logan Smith, three animal-loving children from Chesapeake, Virginia.