Genoa, Tullia Ardito (director of the Marassi prison): “The theatre, a possibility for prisoners”



Genoa – “This theatrical experience has left us a beautiful trace. When we are on stage we completely disconnect, we don’t even think we are where we are. It’s a moment of redemption, something that helps a lot. I played football, it had never occurred to me to be an actor. And it’s beautiful, it’s something I want to continue, absolutely “. Sedki’s words give a good idea of ​​how much theater can be a training, rehabilitation and rebirth tool for those who find themselves living as a prisoner, behind bars. The 32-year-old Italian-Tunisian, with a past as a footballer and currently in prison, is one of the actors of the Scatenati theater company, formed by the actors detained by the Genoa Marassi Prison, which he will stage at the Ivo Chiesa theater from 14 to 20 April ” Riccardo III”, written and directed by Sandro Baldacci with the participation of Igor Chierici.

Genoa, the theater in prison. The testimony of a prisoner: “I want to continue acting”





After the great success obtained with the previous ones “Romeo and Juliet”, “Hamlet”, “Othello” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”the prison actors return to their beloved Shakespeare, measuring themselves against one of his darkest works, adapted in a contemporary key, with the participation of Igor Chierici, Marco Gualco, Ilenia Maccarrone, Rajan Marini, Gaetano Santella and Marcella Silvestri.

“This is our fifth Shakespeare, and it is certainly the biggest bet because the text of Richard III is perhaps one of the most difficult to stage. We do this with a company of non-professional actors supported by six professional actors who work with them. Some of them face a stage for the first time and most hardly speak Italian, so it’s really a triple somersault,” says director Baldacci.

A challenge completed after months of study and rehearsals on the stage of the Arca theater, built inside the Prison of Marassi on the initiative of the cultural association Teatro Necessario Onlus. “Our work is profoundly different from that of a professional company, it lasts many months, there are workshops and preparatory activities and something different happens, which does not happen in other shows: at a certain point, emotion and truth come into play of these performers – underlines Baldacci – there are different emotions and satisfactions from those of professional theater also because one realizes that they have a significant impact on the lives of these people who manage to find their own form of social rehabilitation through the theater”.

Theater as a form of recovery, made accessible to all despite the critical issues present in the prison: “Prison exists, it’s us, the people who work there. The problems at the moment are overcrowding, a very high presence of foreigners, different ethnic groups that are difficult to coexist with and the lack of resources and personnel”, he explains Tullia Ardito, director of the Marassi prison. “This, however, must not make us forget our mandate, that is to try to offer prisoners a chance for a ransom, to change and return to society with more hope – continues Ardito – The theater is one of the most significant initiatives, an experience which is helpful for the detainees and which we could not do without the help of civil society”.

The show, which after its debut at the Court will be staged at the Teatro dell’Arca from 26 to 28 April, is the culmination of a long training course in the disciplines of entertainment as part of the project “Per Aspera ad Astra, how to reconfigure the prison through culture and beauty” supported by the Compagnia di San Paolo, the eight per thousand of the Tavola Valdese, the Municipality of Genoa and the Liguria Region.