As a rule, burst veins in the eye are completely harmless, but in some cases they can also indicate diseases.

Frankfurt am Main – Broken veins in the eye often look more dangerous than they are. The red eye usually heals on its own after a few days, only occurs on one side and does not cause any pain. Since the eyeball is interspersed with fine blood vessels, it can be noisy pharmacy magazine It’s easy for a vein to burst when you sneeze or cough, for example, which causes a large reddening of the eye. But you should still be vigilant and seek medical advice if you experience certain symptoms.

Red eyes: which symptoms to watch out for

Broken veins are often harmless, but if other symptoms such as blurred vision occur, a doctor’s office should definitely be consulted. In order to clarify whether there is a major injury, you should also seek medical advice if you have the following symptoms:

visual disturbances

Pains

Redness in both eyes

Redness does not go away after a few days

Frequent occurrence of broken capillaries in the eye

But a red eye can also indicate more serious diseases, explains Andrea Lietz-Partzsch, a specialist in ophthalmology in Berlin, to the Pharmacy magazine. If there is an accumulation of burst capillaries, this could indicate high blood pressure and should be treated. But age can also play a role, because the eyes can become drier and therefore more prone to redness, according to Lietz-Partzsch. If you have dry eyes frequently, you should also have possible diseases clarified here.

Burst veins in the eye: Serious diseases can be the cause

Other diseases can also be hidden behind burst veins in the eye. Philipp Steven from the Center for Ophthalmology at the University Hospital in Cologne also mentions blood coagulation disorders and metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus, which are noticeable through the eyes. He guesses out loud pharmacy magazine to check the blood sugar level in case of frequent occurrence. But taking certain medications can also cause a vein to burst more often, Steven said. If both eyes are affected does this indicate an infection or allergy? which should be clarified by a doctor.

Blood red eyes: effort should be avoided

According to the German press agency If you have a burst capillary, you should avoid strenuous activities so that the redness can recede better. Steven emphasizes to the dpa: “Otherwise there is a risk that a vein will burst again and the reddening of the eye will continue.” However, a burst vein in the eye cannot be prevented or prevented. The only important thing is to observe the symptoms and have them checked to be on the safe side. (eike)