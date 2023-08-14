‘Portrait of Machiavelli’, by the painter Santi di Tito, which is in the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence. ELECTED / LEEMAGE

The historian Patrick Boucheron says that the name of Machiavelli only emerges when the storm rages. Now the storm howls in Spain in the form of implausible pacts, political blockades, tons of resistance. And Machiavelli returns. returns the father of Prince with two books that delve into the vital back room of this Sun Tzu of politics. First –A summer with Machiavelli (Thrush Books)— is signed by Boucheron himself, professor of the History of Powers at the Collège de France. His pages humanize one of the most reviled names in history. And they do it from the very beginning, with a trip to that Florence of the Quattrocento where princes strut with their riches and the vanity of power looks fine as silk and, at the same time, is stony as the marble that Michelangelo works in its shady palaces. The second is the reissue in Spanish and Catalan of the novel today like yesterday (Navona Editorial), written by Somerset Maugham in 1946.

In that Florence dominated by the Medici, Nicholas was born in 1469. Boucheron’s story, synthetic and human, allows us to follow that child who grew up in the Machiavelli house, a modest family that is drawing on the income from their land. There is no money there for universities or for Greek classes. Humanism will have to learn on his own. Looking. Observing. Reading and copying. At first, to the poet Lucretius. Machiavelli also looks around him. For example, in that preacher who subdues the masses and makes governments tremble with his apocalyptic fanfare. His name is Savonarola and on him is the first preserved letter of Machiavelli. In it —when he censures that Savonarola “makes up his lies”— he points to his great theme: the political habit of hiding what is thought and his obsession with “tearing the veil of appearances, because behind it are the things that act ”.

Machiavelli learned that in his first political position, which he reached at the age of 29. Everything is new to him, everything shines around him as secretary of the second chancery. A discreet, influential, strategic position. From there he writes letters to all the allies of the Florentine State. There he trains the pituitary to capture, before it is too late, what he feels, what he says and what the people are up to. That is exactly what he asks in a letter to the 10 magistrates who decide the military strategy of the Republic of Florence: “Come out of your homes now and observe those around you.” He himself goes out. He arrives in France, at the all-powerful and absolute court of Louis XII, and there he feels the humiliation that a superpower is capable of inflicting. Paris is much more than silk and marble. There he feels the true reach of power when there are no buttresses to mitigate it. And that is what Machiavelli will suffer in his flesh.

Cover of the book ‘A summer with Machiavelli’, by Patrick Boucheron (Libros del Zorzal).

As Boucheron narrates in this life of a novel of barely 150 pages, someone places Machiavelli among the accomplices of a coup in Florence. He is removed from office, tortured and imprisoned, and when they go to execute him, he is saved. He comes out alive and goes into exile, to the countryside. He is 1513 and his life is already very different. He rises with the sun, walks to the woods, converses with the woodcutters, sees them argue, quarrel, fight, just like the butcher, the miller, and the lime kiln makers. Disputes and more daily disputes. And from all that he learns. He observes – that attitude distinguishes him – to delve into human passions. He watches outside and reads the classics. And so, from that retreat far from the troubles of state, three centuries before Thoreau in Walden, he writes Prince. Or rather: By principal. Because that was the title of his original work: Of the principalities.

The work that has gone down in history —more quoted than read, with more apocryphal than real quotes— is not a mirror of princes to educate the ideal ruler, but “an inventory of the different ways of governing according to what our experience marks” , summarizes Boucheron. The Florentine author places the accent not so much on how a State is conquered, but on the supreme art of politics of any time: how power is preserved. For this, his advice is fearsome. Today it sounds politically incorrect; it also sounds embarrassingly current. “It is necessary,” writes Machiavelli, “that every prince who wishes to maintain himself learns to be able to be not good and to use or not use that capacity, according to need.” Boucheron emphasizes the nuance: “No useless cruelty, no uncontrolled violence: know how to dose one’s own strength, that is, learn to be able to not be good.”

Historian and writer Patrick Boucheron on a television show, in March 2018. ERIC FOUGERE (Corbis/Getty Images)

That virtue follow the first commandment of every ruler: organize the conflict, orchestrate the dissensus, harmonize the differences; therein lies the essence of politics. And that is where Machiavelli introduces the use of violence. Or better: the tacit threat of violence. Because violence engenders hatred and preludes falls. Therefore, he recommends, it is better to threaten it than to use it.

There is another shocking lesson that Machiavelli offers: Men are by nature ungrateful. “As long as we do them good, they give themselves completely to us, offering us their wealth, their goods, their lives and their children, as long as misery stays away. But when misery approaches us, the others move away”, writes the Florentine half a millennium before this stormy political moment that Spain is now experiencing and that time will erase. And he adds a reflection of those that put him on the cusp of political thought: “The prince who wishes to avoid conspiracies should fear more those whom he has greatly benefited than those whom he has greatly offended.”

The book was a bomb, and the Jesuits got it right. In 1559 they included it in the index of books prohibited by the Church. It was deadly sin. No reading it, let alone quoting it. The work fell out of favor. The author, more A suffix and a dark meaning were added to his name: “Machiavellianism”, attitude of all unscrupulous rulers. Boucheron defends that Nicolás who always regretted not having been able to study more. He claims it for two reasons. First, because Machiavellianism ceased to be Machiavelli’s doctrine to represent what his malicious adversaries attributed to him. And second, because if Machiavelli is hated so badly —says the historian— it is “because he has the impertinence to reveal our secrets”.

Being neutral, “crazy”

Yeah Prince was written by Machiavelli, inspired by César Borja, Italian nobleman and politician, William Somerset Maugham —one of the most widely read and prolific authors of the last century— narrates in the novel today like yesterday the original spark. The three months of Machiavelli’s life in which he visited César Borja as a Florentine envoy in a burning Italy.

On page 192, in one of the many recreated conversations between Machiavelli and César Borja, William Somerset Maugham stages a dialogue. A diatribe from César against neutrality (read today, for example, against abstention or equidistance). In the face of conflict, says the son of Pope Borja, one must always take sides. Why? Machiavelli asks him. And here is the lesson: “The one who had previously been your ally will consider that you are obliged to share his fate due to the established bond, and if you do not come to his aid, then he will hold a grudge against you.” The opposing party, César adds, “will despise you, accusing you of weakness and lack of courage”. Neutrality, he insists, carries many more risks than war. If your people win, explains the Valentinus, they will owe you a debt of gratitude. If yours lose, you’ll gain value in the eyes of your ally: difficulty forges indestructible bonds, and the day the wheel of fortune turns, you’ll be on the winning side. For this reason, he stresses, “neutrality is always crazy.” Political philosophy for stormy times.

