During the summer of 1816, the skies over Europe turned dark and the weather turned cold due to a distant volcano, whose eruption the previous year can be considered one of the worst cataclysms in the history of the world. Meanwhile, in Paris, a man of German origin searches for the hidden meaning of that phenomenon.

His name is Alexander von Humboldt and he suspects that the origin of all this is contained in the eruption of Tambora, a volcano on the small island of Sumbawa, in Indonesia, whose expanding gases throw ash into the air; carbonized residue in small particles that, more than a year later, travel to the other side of the world.

These things are told better than anyone by the Colombian poet William Ospina (Padua, Tolima, 1954) in his latest book, a story that takes us on a journey through the splendid past of the South American geographies. The book is titled I’ll put my ear to stone until I speak (Random House, 2023) and in it we are told the adventures of Humboldt (1769-1859), a scientist who crossed the frontiers of science to turn his wisdom into art. He did it without losing an iota of his sense of wonder, which is the seed of knowledge; an astonishment that in his case was born from contemplation and that, according to Ospina, was the lymph that kept Humboldt alive until he was ninety years old.

The curiosity that fueled Humboldt’s spirit broke the world into two halves, since the world needed an organic interpretation as opposed to the mechanical interpretation proposed by the times. Armed with magical instruments, Humboldt knew how to turn storms into stories. From his passage through such lively lands, magical realism would be born some time later, but let’s not get lost. First of all we come here to talk about science. And there is a chapter, in Ospina’s book, in which mention is made of the Coriolis effect when, following the course of the river branch named Casiquiare, and under the noise of birds, Humboldt notices that its waters are diverted perpendicular to the curve of the Orinoco, and they do it in the opposite direction to end up in the Negro River. More than thirty years later, while Humboldt was still alive, the French scientist Gaspard-Gustave Coriolis discovered that there is a force that acts on fluids and that it is directly related to the rotation of the Earth.

Alexander von Humboldt and Aimé Bonpland at the foot of the Chimborazo volcano (Ecuador), painting by Friedrich Georg Weitsch (1810). Wikipedia (bpk / Stiftung Preussische Schl)

With these things, Humboldt seeks to know what questions the world is answering. To do this, he interprets the position of the stars and looks for the key that opens the relationship of the celestial bodies with the flowers. And he finds it in the same way that in each flower he finds the map of a territory still unexplored. Because for him, for Humboldt, those lands had not been discovered. In any case, they had been conquered.

The landscape that his eyes saw did not survive his death and the damage to nature, by human beings, has little or nothing to do with the dialogue that Humboldt had with it. They were different times; times in which Humboldt put his ear to the stones to hear them speak, times in which one summer, the sky was covered in ash and the enigma of life stuck to Humboldt’s palate as if said enigma were another form of intelligence upon reaching his mouth.

