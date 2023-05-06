Coughing, having a constant headache, being constantly tired and that runny nose every time. Bianca and her family were driven crazy by the vague complaints they could not identify. Until it became clear that their house was full of red and black mold and it was irresponsible to stay longer in their apartment. “You could taste the moisture with every step you took.”

#silverfish #crawled #wall #Bianca #knew #sick #time