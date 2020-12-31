Highlights: It is alleged in Meerut that a man left his second wife after having a daughter.

After having a daughter, the second wife left her maternal house, the man brought back the first wife

The second wife has camped outside the house as a hut

Nikhil Sharma, Meerut

A peculiar case has been reported from Pallavapuram police station area in Meerut district of UP. Here a young man called himself a widower and got married first. Later the second wife was thrown out of the house when the daughter was born. After this, he brought his first wife and children and kept them in his house. The second wife of the young man has camped in a hut outside her husband’s house after getting information about his betrayal. The victim is sitting outside her husband’s house in the cold, tormenting eight-month-old innocent girl. The woman alleges that the police are not even hearing her.

According to Vimala, originally from Kaushambi district, she met Pramod, a resident of Pallavapuram in Meerut in 2019. Pramod had told that his wife has died. After this, Vimla got married to Pramod by trusting him. Eight months ago Vimala gave birth to a daughter. After this, Pramod was upset with the birth of a daughter. It is alleged that he would beat Vimala for something or the other day. A few months ago, Pramod innocently left Vimla in his maternal uncle with the daughter of Vimala to get a new Aadhar card.

‘She is his first wife and …’

According to Vimala, for the past several days, she had called Pramod and asked him to take her back. Pramod used to avoid making an excuse every time. Meanwhile, Meerut resident Pramod’s neighbors called Vimala and told her that a woman and two children were living in her house. After this, in a hurry, Vimala reached Pramod’s house with her mother Janaki. Where on inquiry, it was found that the woman living in his house with Pramod is his first wife.

‘… then the truth can be revealed’

After getting information about the deception that happened to her, the victim woman reached Pallavapuram police station. It is alleged that here too the police did not hear him. The woman then camped outside her husband’s house by building a hut. In the freezing cold, the woman is staying with her eight-month-old daughter in a hut built outside her husband’s house. The woman says that she will stay there until she gets justice. On the other hand, Inspector Digvijaynath Shahi said that the victim has not given any complaint in this matter. Despite this, the police reached his house in search of the accused. The woman, who present herself as Pramod’s first wife, started threatening to jump off the roof. At the same time, accused Pramod is absconding from his house. According to Inspector Pallavapuram, the truth can be revealed only after the accused is found.