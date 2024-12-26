Today marks two decades since one of the worst catastrophes in history: the tsunami that shook 15 countries in the Indian Ocean and claimed 227,000 lives on Christmas 2004. A disaster like this can occur even in the Mediterranean, but the world is prepared so that there are not so many deaths.

Banda Aceh, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, was completely devastated by the tsunami of December 26, 2004 in the Indian Ocean ARCHIVE