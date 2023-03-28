Cazorla’s call… to Luis Aragonés’ office

Santi Cazorla was called La Roja and he insisted up to 81 times. The first one was the most special, since it was an even better golden ticket than the one from the famous chocolate factory. The midfielder found out in his car that he would join one of the teams that played the best game in history: the Spain that won Euro 2008.

“The first call was really special, as it was to go directly to Euro 2008. I found out after leaving training on the way home. I didn’t expect to be on that list and the phone began to ring: relatives, press… Everyone congratulating me on being among the 23 chosen. You can already imagine how long it took me to assimilate it. It was something unexpected and very very special. The call was totally unexpected. It is already difficult to enter the list for any friendly, well imagine in my case to go to the Eurocup. That makes it even more special”, acknowledges the Asturian.

Getting to that group was shocking for a very young Cazorla (23 years old) who had just jumped from Recreativo to Villarreal just a year ago. “Upon arrival, imagine, with a lot of shame. You have your idols by your side you know what you are going to represent, you are a bit in an unreal world at that moment and you try to tiptoe through to fit into the group. Talk what is fair and necessary and only when they send you ”, he affirms, remembering his ‘second’ time as a rookie in a locker room.

From his enormous wisdom, the vegetable gardener Luis Aragonés, coach at the time, knew how to integrate the 12 with one of his mythical talks. “He calls me into his office on the first day of training and he asks me why I am in that National Team called up. He replied that because he thought it convenient and he tells me that I’m wrong, that he has not given me anything and that I am there because I have earned it on the pitch and because I am one of the best to represent my country. It was something very important because it made me let go and be myself. In the end I had him great respect to LuisI did not know him personally and it was a talk that made me free myself and prepare myself for what was coming ”, acknowledges Cazorla.

For him, he affirms, the best thing was to try to not get used for the phone to ring and for the Selection to call. “Both with Luis and with Del Bosque I was a regular and you don’t get used to it because you know how difficult it is, but you always trust that you can keep going when you perform well and you have the confidence of the coach. That way it is much easier to keep going ”, he leaves as a souvenir and also as advice to those who come.

Enjoying football at Al Sadd, Santi Cazorla found a place and went to the stands of the World Cup in Qatar to enjoy Spain from off the pitch. “Now you live with a lot of nostalgia because I’ve been lucky enough to be there and you know what it means. From the outside you suffer more”, says the Asturian, to whom a damn back injury It deprived him of being in the World Cup in South Africa, but he was able to win two Euro Cups in the golden era of La Roja. Now, he is one of the first fans of it. The Red continues to call him.