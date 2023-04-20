Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

Cleopatra lives closer to the iPhone than to the building of the Pyramids of Giza, Oxford University predates the Aztecs. These are not brazen lies, but historical facts.

Hamburg – If you take a look at the history books, you will probably stumble at one point or another if you take a closer look. Because it is not uncommon for us humans to have a distorted image of the temporal relationships of historical events on this earth. For example, Cleopatra lived closer to inventing the iPhone than building the Pyramids of Giza. This is just one of many historical facts that a large part of the population should not have on their screens.

The Egyptian princess and pharaoh Cleopatra ruled as the last chief from 51 BC. to 30 BC about Ancient Egypt. Anyone who thinks of the ancient Egyptian age often associates it with everything that belongs to it: pyramids, Egyptians as one of the first advanced civilizations in the world and monumental buildings throughout the empire. However, in view of the historical context, this generalization should be treated with caution.

When the Pyramids of Giza were built, mammoths still roamed the earth in Europe. © Alex Anton / imago

Because Cleopatra lived closer to the invention of the iPhone and accordingly also closer to the moon landing, the two world wars and the fall of the Berlin Wall than to the construction of the great pyramids of Giza. Because the pyramids were built in the years 2590 to 2470 BC. erected. So Cleopatra lived around 500 years closer to the iPhone than to the construction of the three great pyramids.

When the Pyramids of Giza were built in Egypt, mammoths were still living in Europe

Let’s stay with the Pyramids of Giza. Because when the pyramids commissioned by said King Cheops were built, the last 300 or so specimens of mammoths lived on Wrangel Island in the Arctic Ocean in Europe. To be more precise, 4000 years ago, i.e. up to around 2000 BC. BC and thus more than five hundred years after the completion of the world-famous tombs on the outskirts of Cairo.

Oxford University predates the Aztecs

Who could really claim to know that off the cuff? The renowned Oxford University predates the Aztec culture. The historical origin of the Mesoamerican people can be traced back to the founding of the city of Tenochtitlan in 1325. Oxford University, on the other hand, was first mentioned in 1096.

The Berlin Wall has been gone longer than it stood

With this example, one or the other might well think how quickly time flies. But the time had already been reached in 2017 when the Berlin Wall had been gone longer than it had stood overall. Incidentally, in eight years, i.e. 2031, the point in time would be reached when German unity would last longer than divided Germany.

Chernobyl nuclear disaster closer to millennium than Ukraine war

In three years is the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Russia’s bitter war of aggression in Ukraine has been raging for more than a year. And again, the nuclear ruins from the Russian invasion took center stage, although the site was actually well on its way to becoming a memorial to times gone by. However, the timing of the 1986 nuclear catastrophe is closer to the turn of the millennium than the Ukraine war, which has been raging since 2022.

When the world’s oldest shark was born, there were only 450 million people on Earth

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have discovered a Greenland shark believed to be at least 392 years old. This puts the birth of the female Greenland shark much closer to the Middle Ages than it is today. To illustrate: According to researchers, there were only a maximum of 450 million people in the world when the animal was born. While the population of Greenland sharks is likely to have declined during this period, there are now almost eight billion people in the world.

Since the 392-year-old female Greenland shark was alive, the world population has increased more than tenfold. Incidentally, when the oldest animal in the world was born, i.e. a 10,000-year-old giant sponge on the bottom of the Antarctic Ocean, people were still living in the Stone Age.

World’s first fax machine predates world’s first multicolored postage stamp

In 1843, Scottish watchmaker Alexander Bain constructed the world’s first fax machine capable of sending black and white images over a distance. Two years later, in 1845, the world’s first multicolored postage stamp was printed in Switzerland. Today it is known as the “Basler Taube”. The first commercial fax service, on the other hand, was not established until 1865 between Lyon and Paris.