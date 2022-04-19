Never scold your children if the puppy is nearby. In fact, it often happens that pets intervene in defense of their human brothers and mom and dad can’t help but smile and record the video, making it a success in a short time. As in the case of this one dog defending the boy from his mother’s reproaches.

Photo source from TikTok by maggy__47

In August last year, Meggy, a woman living in Peru with her family, she shared a truly one-of-a-kind video on her social media, showing the bulldog dog Nala defending her son from his mother’s reproaches.

Nala evidently chose Pablo, the son of her human mom and dad, as her favorite human being in the family. And he would do anything to protect it. Even going against the woman who, in the end, gave him a home and fresh food every day. But for best friends you do this and more.

The video shows the little boy sitting on the sofa playing with his cell phone. Nala as always is with him. At a certain point, the mother approaches her by surprise by recording a video and pretending to argue with her son because she spends too much time on social media.

The woman claps her son on the shoulder and immediately the bulldog breed dog he reacts by barking and letting her know that he doesn’t appreciate much the attitude he has towards the boy. And she stands in front of him to protect him from the woman.

Photo source from Pixabay

Dog defends the boy and does everything to make sure he is safe … even from his mother!

The woman wasn’t exactly expecting one reaction like that, then she reached out to Nala and stroked her in an attempt to calm her down and make her feel comfortable.

Photo source from video on TikTok by maggy__47

The publication went viral, receiving more than one in a short time million of views and thousands of reactions and comments.