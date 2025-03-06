The Pisa tower It was saved thanks to a war. It was not a miracle or the careful hand of a visionary architect that avoided its collapse, but the chancea territorial dispute that paralyzed its construction for a hundred years.

In those decisive moments, when the tower barely cOmezed to lean dangerously On a soft floor, fate chose the battle instead of the stone. And so, a medieval conflict It became the unexpected salvation of the most crooked and famous building on the planet.

The bell tower that was born crooked, but earthquake proof

What millions of tourists today admire each year in PISA really began as a project condemned to failure. The bell tower was designed as part of a monumental set next to the cathedral, something very common in the 12th century Italybut their builders made a serious mistake: they chose a Too fragile soil To support such structure. When the second floor was barely built in 1178, five years after placing the first stone in 1173, the signals were clear and evident. The tower began to sink.

For more than eight centuries, the building has challenged logic and gravity. While the tower was adding plants, the inclination grew to reach a 4.5 meter deviation At the end of the 20th century, making it a tourist attraction precisely because of what should condemn it.

But the most surprising thing is that this same instability of the land, which at first glance see Unusual flexibility against earthquakes that could have reduced it to debris. In Tuscany they registered four great seismic movements With magnitudes close to 6, but the combination of a soft soil with a rigid structure was what the tower kept intact over time.

Vanguard cuisine for an architectural disaster

Although this inclination seemed to protect it from natural disasters, during the 1990s the Italian government faced a much more immediate threat. He Risk of collapse on the thousands of visitors who posed making them held it led to a drastic measure In 1990: close access for the first time in 800 years to undertake Urgent reforms.

It was then that a danger arose from the same intervention destined to save her. Between 1993 and 1994 a concrete ring around its base and used liquid nitrogen To freeze the land, applying a technique that, curiously, resembles the method used in haute cuisine to create spectacular desserts and impossible textures. But, far from being an effective solution, this experiment almost ends in disasterreturning the tower quickly to its original position.





The definitive solution, paradoxically, did not come from above, but from below. After centuries trying to correct their inclination from the surface, the engineers finally opted for Extract ground from subsoillightening the pressure on the sunken side.

Straightening the last centimeter to centimeter

With tensioned cables holding the bell tower, in a delicate operation that did not admit errors, they achieved straightening the tower in 44 centimeters. This action, which technicians have described successful, has remained stable since 2008, offering approximately two more tranquility to one of the most recognizable buildings in the world.

The great bells that had to sound from their top have been silent for decades, since Any extra vibration could affect precarious balance That it was stabilized relatively recently. Paradoxically, what symbolized the pride and sound of the city became a threat that no one wants to activate.

In Pisa, the tower that was born to fall is maintained by coincidences, errors and successes, a strange mixture of medieval negligence and contemporary genius that continues to fascinate entire generations. What was going to be an absolute failure ended up being one of the greatest accidental successes in history.