There are series with premonitory titles, for example the German the past does not sleep (Netflix), which, according to the elections in a rural district that belonged to the former East Germany, not only does not sleep, but it can be seen how it began to take its first steps with the triumph of the extreme right, a political option booming in half of Europe to the satisfaction of those who consider that thinking is an activity that borders on terrorism.

And if in the German series the homeless They are an essential part of the police plot, that is, they show a Germany that is far from the hitherto publicized social welfare, for these payments we would have to look for a series in which the grotesque, a past that we verified is present, was the basis of his story. Naturally, the leading role would correspond to Vicente Barrera, a former bullfighter who will be Vice President of the Valencian Generalitat and Minister of Culture, proclaiming to the four winds that Francoism brought democracy without the intervention of those responsible for citizen mental health. He would be accompanied, yes, by the Vox deputy and President of the Parliament of the Balearic Islands, Gabriel Le Senne, who denies climate change, vaccines against covid, the sursum corda or sexist violence, and in the latter case with a Nobel Prize-winning argument: “Women are more belligerent because they lack penises.”

And all this because the past does not sleep, as you well know in Matera, the town in southern Italy where it is set. Imma Tatarani, a series that receives the name of the prosecutor who stars in it and that shows us every week on the first TVE a city and a country with the far-right Giorgia Meloni at the helm. As said: the past is the present nightmare.

