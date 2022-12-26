When the past does not pass, When we never leave it behind When he persecutes us and prevents us from not only glimpsing a future, but it becomes the earthenware that closes the tomb of the present and therefore denies a future, printing each event of the present with the bitter taste of hatred, the thirst for revenge or a feeling of guilt that prevents us from moving forward.

When the past merges with the present and it limits our being, beyond the event, when it is so markedly omnipresent, that we do not let it die, that we revive it over and over again, to the degree that it clouds our vision, and even life…

So, then already it is imperative to shake ourselves, decide to cleanse the soul, to face the apparently elusive present and face the here and now to be able to transform that reality from which we can never escape.

Let’s leave the past in the past we have the right to turn the page, to bury it and only allow the positive seeds to flourish, the others, let them die once and for all.

Our Mexico has glorious pasts some, unfortunate others, some more, shameful. Those of us who live today have the right to recreate those that are useful, healthy, and discard the others, which are just garbage.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact

