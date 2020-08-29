As long as it is voluntary, it is good: Many parents support their adult children wherever they can. Just now. They offer them refuge in the Corona time, patiently keep the children’s books, and they help with the grandchildren again. Almost half of them also regularly give their children financial support.

The good news is: the solidarity between the generations is great. The not-so-good ones: Adult children don’t become really independent this way.

In the Corona months, the families moved together again. When the universities closed, the advertising agencies sent their employees on short-time work, offices, shops and factories were no longer allowed to be entered, it was natural for many young adults to return “home”.

It was a happy experience for many families. Things will get hairier after this summer. The boomerang children will probably stay with their parents longer than planned, because after the short-time work, many will experience unemployment.

And even when the youth room is cleared again, they should still be able to rely on their parents. Every second person has received support over the past few years during their studies and career start, and the Bomad Bank (Bank of Mum and Dad) regularly opened its counters to people well over thirty.

In the UK, it is now the country’s tenth largest mortgage company. As long as parents like to help, everything is wonderful. But what if the job doesn’t come back after the crisis? What if the prosperity of the older generation drops significantly in the coming years?

Financial independence is not an exemption for the younger generation, but an imposition. For the first time in her life she is faced with alternatives that are both uncomfortable and unpleasant: she can urge parents to reduce their own claims in favor of stable financial transfers to the next generation. She can lower her own material demands. Or she has to work a lot more and better. It’s time to grow up.