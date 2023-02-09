Home page World

From: Caroline Gehrmann

Split

The question is not whether the next pandemic is imminent, but when – according to many experts. But which pathogens could actually trigger an epidemic?

Berlin – After the pandemic is only before the next pandemic. Many statements made by epidemiologists and microbiologists in recent years can be interpreted in this way or something similar. The danger posed by the corona virus has not even come to a complete standstill. Three years ago, the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen broke the corona pandemic over the world in. She has been struggling with the effects ever since, to a greater or lesser extent depending on the region.

The next global wave of disease could already be in the starting blocks, How kreiszeitung.de reported. At least that’s how some experts see it – and they should know it. Infections with the corona virus apply in Germany now considered endemic. This means that from now on they will appear as seasonal and regionally limited disease waves, similar to the annual flu season.

What pandemic could threaten after Corona? And which pathogens are responsible for this? © Christian Ohde/imago/symbol image

What comes after Corona? “There will be other, perhaps even more dangerous, pandemics”

“There will be other, perhaps even more dangerous, pandemics,” says Dr. Berit Lange, Head of Clinical Epidemiology at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research (HZI). Because there are many possible ways for pathogens to reach people. Ticks, birds, mosquitoes, even the native shrew – they all carry pathogens that have what it takes to trigger the next human disease.

Provided that the viruses mutate in such a way that human-to-human transmission can take place, as was the case with Sars-CoV-2. Then the next pandemic caused by animals could threaten.

If a pathogen jumps from animals to humans, this is called “zoonosis”

However, the animals themselves are not to blame for so-called zoonoses. There are many causes, mostly caused by humans, for pathogens to spread from other species to us humans. There are currently around 10,000 pathogens circulating in the animal kingdom that also have the potential to infect humans.

Pangolin © Rungroj Yongrit/dpa

This is the result of a study by Georgetown University in Washington, published in the science magazine Nature has been published. The researchers cite global warming and the ongoing destruction of ecosystems by humans as the main reasons for this.

Next wave of illness on the scale of the corona pandemic possible within the next 59 years

And the probability of such an event increases. “Since 1999, practically no year has passed in which we haven’t noticed a new, major outbreak,” says virologist Gerd Sutter in a statement from the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich. In the next few decades, the risk of such outbreaks could even triple, as scientists from the University of Padua calculated in 2021.

This means: Within the next 59 years, the next wave of disease on the scale of the corona pandemic could occur. Also the Mirror writes: “It is certain that pathogen X will come”.

Three years after the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the world is not prepared for another pandemic

But what exactly are the pathogens that scientists are currently observing with eagle eyes? And what are politicians and experts doing to prevent such a scenario or to prepare for it? According to estimates by Red Cross However, even three years after the outbreak of the corona virus, the world is not sufficiently prepared for a possible next pandemic, the news agency reports dpa.

In the international pandemic early warning center in Berlin, the focus is primarily on digital recording and networked communication about possible sources of infection for prevention.

Above all, the bird flu pathogen is currently causing medical concerns

The scientists will certainly have enough to do with this over the next few years. Because there are numerous pathogens that are worth monitoring, above all – currently also in our latitudes – the bird flu pathogen. In the current H5N1 variant, it not only causes massive deaths among wild birds, animals in poultry farms are also affected and had to be killed en masse.

Last prepared a Outbreak of H5N1 among mink at a fur farm in Spain considerable concern among experts, since the virus had apparently mutated in the animals, causing them to infect each other.

The bird flu virus H5N1 had mutated in minks – a typical property of influenza viruses

It is precisely this type of development that epidemiologists fear, since influenza viruses are able to change quickly and thus adapt to their hosts. If H5N1 then possibly pairs with another flu virus that is more dangerous for humans, you would be dealing with a highly pathogenic, i.e. disease-causing, pathogen. Therefore, it was decided to kill the mink to be on the safe side. So far there have been few infections with the bird flu virus in humans, but the course of the disease is relatively severe and ended in death in almost 50 percent of cases.

The bird flu virus is currently worrying virologists worldwide because, like most viruses, it can change quickly. © Josef Vostarek/IMAGO

But there is other pathogens that can come buzzing in from the air – namely by mosquitoes, especially the Asian tiger mosquito. In the 1980s and 1990s, she or her eggs came to us on cargo ships loaded with old tires and brought something else with them: the dengue virus. The serious infectious disease can cause fever and chills in people, but also lead to life-threatening internal bleeding.

Mosquitoes in particular pose a major risk of infection

Dengue belongs to the type of arboviruses identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) be traded as a possible candidate for a new pandemic. In addition to dengue, malaria can also West Nile Virus and Zika are transmitted by mosquitoes. If native mosquitoes are infected with a tropical disease, they can also transmit the diseases.

So far, however, it has been too cold for the pathogens in our regions: they need it to survive several weeks with high air temperature of 25 degrees and higher. through the However, due to global warming, these conditions could soon be more and more common. According to experts, extreme temperatures and hot summers could soon be the new normal in Germany.

Climate change and globalization act “like fire accelerators” with regard to infections

Climate change and globalization act “like fire accelerators” with regard to the spread of pathogens, writes the Mirror. For one thing, viruses can easily spread from one continent to the next due to the large amount of global travel.

On the other hand, the rise in global temperatures means that vectors are penetrating into areas where they were previously not native. In the meantime, there is also a certain type of tick in Germany that can pass on the Crimean-Congo fever.

The destruction of habitats brings humans and animals closer together – the risk of zoonoses increases

Human encroachment into the natural habitats of animals is another reason why animal pathogens are finding it increasingly easier to spread to humans. In many places in Asia, Africa and Latin America, entire landscapes have to make way for the cultivation of soya, coffee or palm oil. As a result, people and animals come closer and closer, which makes mutual infections more likely.

In Brazil, but also in Africa, parts of the population are becoming more and more impoverished, so that they have no choice but to feed themselves on so-called bushmeat, i.e. wild mammals. When preparing the meat of these animals, the risk of infection through the smallest wounds on the hands is particularly high, explains the Deutschlandfunk. In addition, medical care and surveillance in these regions is often poor.

Factory farming provides the ideal conditions for the spread of disease

But there are also problems with infections in animals in the rich industrialized countries. Because the conditions in factory farming are an ideal breeding ground for the transmission of pathogens. A lack of space and hygiene favors the development of diseases. Also in In many organic farms, the animals have injuries and health problems, as recently criticized by the consumer organization Foodwatch.

In classic livestock farming, the massive use of antibiotics is therefore used. But this is also a danger for humans, since multi-resistant germs can develop in this way, against which conventional preparations are no longer effective. The former head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, also spoke of one in this context “creeping pandemic” of antibiotic resistance.

Zoonoses cannot be prevented – you can only monitor them and react at an early stage

The danger of zoonoses has always existed and diseases that affect animals and humans cannot be eradicated either, explains Hartmut Hengel, professor at the Institute for Virology at the University Hospital Freiburg ARD Alpha. However, what can help to better assess the extent of such developments and to react at an early stage is close infection monitoring in order to get a constant picture of the worldwide disease situation.

But the behavior of people towards animals and nature must also change fundamentally, as a study from Cambridge makes clear. According to the researchers, points of contact between wild animals, so-called livestock and humans must be kept as small as possible and animal health standards raised.