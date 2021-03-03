February 20, 1939. The illuminated sign announces a “pro-American rally”, but it is difficult to distinguish it at first glance from a celebration of Nazi Germany: the brown uniforms, arms raised, swastikas… and also the aroused crowd cheering the Führer. Only a closer look begins to reveal the differences: there are as many American flags as there are swastikas, the Führer is a recently nationalized German immigrant, and the scene is not set in a Nuremberg stadium, but at madison square garden from New York.

That German immigrant is called Fritz julius kuhn and has lived in the US for just over a decade. He is a former World War I fighter and an early admirer of Hitler, whom he has already met personally. He doesn’t know, but the bund, the Nazi organization that he has helped to found, is experiencing its last flashes before dying: that night in February he has a few 25,000 membersBut before the end of the year Kuhn will be in prison and the movement will barely survive another three more.

85 years have passed since the founding of the Amerikadeutscher Volksbund. It was not the first Hitler fan organization in the US, but it was the one that tried go further of that and have real influence in the country.

At their grand rally in Manhattan the American anthem sounded and the crowd swore allegiance to the Stars and Stripes flag. Nor was it by chance that the meeting was planned as a celebration of the george washington birthday, with the stage presided over by a huge portrait of the first American president. Bund leaders said it was “America’s first fascist” because “I knew from the beginning that democracy would not work.”

Just like hitler took advantage of social discontent after defeat in World War I, the bundesfürhrer Fritz Kuhn was trying to tell German Americans that they were oppressed. And although it is true that there had been very serious episodes of discrimination against German-Americans during the previous war, it is curious that the true strength of the Bund resided in the immigrants who had arrived from Germany much more recently and they had not lived that era.

The Nazis on both sides of the Atlantic had, yes, the same culprit for all the ills of the world. In his Madison Square Garden speech, Kuhn attacked “the press controlled by jews“And” Jewish refugees stealing jobs, “but he also promised an America” ​​just, white, and ruled by non-Jews. “

The message resonated with its members of German descent, but it also had its appeal to a good portion of the white American population. Only a few years before had there been a rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan based primarily on his anti-Semitic hatred.

Some 20,000 Nazi sympathizers occupied the interior of Madison Square Garden that day, but five times as many gathered outside to report their presence. In New York, America’s most Jewish city, no one could be fooled about the group’s intentions when they had seen the outcome of the Night of Broken Glass in Germany just a few months earlier.

The city council deployed some 1,700 policemen to prevent clashes between the Phil-Nazis and those who opposed them, but they were unable to prevent several altercations. Despite this, it is likely that his presence there saved the life of Isadore Greenbaum.

Greenbaum was a 26-year-old Jewish plumber who, he explained to the judge, had sneaked into the crowd to listen to the speech of the Bundesführer Kuhn with no intention of doing anything else. However, outraged by what he was hearing, he discreetly approached the stage and pounced on him shouting “Down with Hitler.”

A group of uniformed Nazis cut him down and beat him savagely in full view of all, among the enthusiasm of the crowd. If the police hadn’t intervened after a few seconds, they might have killed him. He left Madison Square Garden in detention, his clothes in tatters, and had to pay a fine $ 25 for disrupting the rally.

According to his grandson, Greenbaum never regretted what he did: “They left him with a black eye and a broken nose, but he said he would do it again.” A few months later, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the US entry into World War II, he enlisted in the armed forces to fight the Nazis. He survived the conflict and lived a long life in peace.

Both the anti-Semitic leader who smiled as he was beaten that night and the organization to which those who celebrated him belonged were going to have a much shorter future and quite less pleasant.

His big party in Manhattan was the height of the Bund. Nine months later, Fritz Kuhn was sentenced to five years imprisonment for having kept money from the organization. His lawyers tried to convince the court that the group’s “principle of authority” allowed it to do whatever it wanted, but to no avail. He entered prison and, upon release from prison, his nationalization as an American was revoked.

As soon as the war was over, he was deported to defeated Germany, and also there he was processed. He died in Munich shortly thereafter, in 1951, although it took almost two years for the news to reach the US.

The Amerikadeutscher Volksbund from the beginning it accused the loss of its charismatic leader, but in reality it was the American entry into World War II that ended the organization.

After the German invasion of Poland in 1939, the Bund continued to hold celebratory parades through Manhattan, but each time it was most unpopular. In 1940 a bomb ripped through his Chicago offices, and when the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor occurred and Hitler’s declaration of war came in 1941, his agenda of neutrality and sympathy for the Nazis completely turned around. untenable.

The House of Representatives’ anti-American activities committee had already investigated the organization, and Congress had barred Bund members from working in certain parts of the war industry for fear of passing information to foreign powers. However, after the attack by Japan, the measures were much more direct.

Two weeks after Pearl Harbor, a law was passed requiring all members of the Bund to register as agents of a foreign government with the Department of Justice. A death sentence.

Following Kuhn’s incarceration, Wilhelm Kunze he had become the leader of the German-American Bund, but by the time the US entered the war he was not even in the country. He had fled to Mexico looking for a way to return to Germany.

Mexican authorities detained him and returned him to the United States, where he ended up pleading guilty to a espionage crime. Under his leadership, the Bund advised young German-Americans to break the law requiring them to sign up for conscription.

The last known leader of the Bund was another of Kunh’s lieutenants, George Froboese, and although he did not go to prison he had the most dramatic ending of all of them. Like the Nazi Party in Germany, the Bund had a regional structure with a gauleiter (boss) in charge of each zone. Froboese was the head of Wisconsin, a state where the organization was very strong, because almost one in two inhabitants was of German origin. He came into office weeks before the US entered the war and became one of those charged with executing its dissolution and deciding what to do with its properties.

In June 1942 he took a train from Milwaukee, the most “German” city in the United States, to New York. At an intermediate stop in Indiana, he got out of his car and threw himself onto the track, dying instantly when the convoy started again. They found him in his pockets a court summons that forced him to appear before a federal court in New York in the following days, also carrying all the documentation he had on the organization. The suicide aborted his return to Manhattan three years after the night the Bund warned thousands of its supporters of “Jewish world domination.”

That night at Madison Square Garden is just a bad memory in US history. It is still impressive to see the photos of thousands of Nazis gathered in the heart of Manhattan, but they have to be placed in their proper measure. Estimates believe that the German-American Bund added 25,000 members in a country that had up to 15 million of inhabitants of German origin.

They were a noisy anecdote with their uniforms, their swastikas and their ten camps to train their children militarily, but nothing else. As early as 1938, the Wisconsin Federation of German-American Societies had put it in writing: its components had “nothing to do with the propaganda of racial hatred and religious intolerance” promoted by the Bund, and German-Americans “opposed strongly to the Nazi hate doctrines ”. They added: “America, take note.”

