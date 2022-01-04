Motherese is a simplified and exaggerated form of melodic speech that mom uses to communicate with babies and toddlers. A horse becomes a pony; a dog becomes a puppy; parents become mom and dad. The tendency to speak in such short, chanting sentences is universal across all cultures.

Previous research has shown that infants prefer to listen to mother’s speech, more formally known as child-directed speech, than adult speech. because it holds their attention more effectively and is an important component of the emotional bond and fosters learning experiences between child and parents.

An early sign of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children is a reduced response to mother tongue and challenges in sustained attention to social information in general.. In a new study, researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine employed a number of techniques to pinpoint the regions of the brain responsible for a baby’s response to baby talk.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Nature Human Behavior.

Mom and baby talk with an ASD baby: here’s what the research says

“This new study, which combined state-of-the-art brain imaging, eye monitoring and clinical testing, opens the door to precision medicine in autism “, the senior author said Eric Courchesne, Ph.D., professor of neuroscience at the UC San Diego School of Medicine.

Courchesne claimed that the approach generates new insights into how the brain is developing in children with autism in relation to objective information about social preference and social attention: “For the first time, we are seeing what the possible impact on the brain is for children with autism who do not pay attention to social information.“, has explained.

Typically developing children prefer maternase to other forms of adult language, and previous studies have suggested that their brains may process maternase differently from non-verbal sounds. But Research is sparse on how and why children with ASD do not respond consistently to mom’s speech and what the long-term consequences might be when “turn off“.

Courchesne, with colleagues fromAutism Center of Excellence at UC San Diego, hypothesized that infants and children with ASD experience impaired development of innate neural mechanisms that respond to the motherese. To investigate, they conducted a series of tests involving 200 datasets from 71 children and 41 datasets from 14 adults:

Using the functional magnetic resonance (fMRI) of sleeping infants, they measured brain activity relative to maternal and other forms of affective social speech. Scholars conducted clinical assessments of social and language development and used eye tracking technology to measure mom’s responses to speak with computer sounds and images compared to those who don’t use motherese.

Previous research at UC San Diego and elsewhere has shown that children with ASD show less interest in social activities and stimuli that would normally attract a young child’s attention, such as watching other children play, sing, or dance.

The researchers found that the individual differences in social and language development at an early age were related to a child’s neural responses to language and that infants and children with ASD with the poorest neural responses to maternal also exhibited the most severe social symptoms, the poorest language outcomes and increased disability. behavioral preference and attention to the mother.

In reverse, typically developing infants and young children exhibited the strongest neural responses and affinity with the mother. Using a precision computational medicine method to integrate data called similarity network fusion, they correlated eye gaze patterns to neural and behavioral responses, further confirming their findings.

The researchers noted that the superior temporal cortex, a region of the brain that processes sounds and language, responded most weakly to mom’s speech and emotions in children with ASD, who also had the poorest social skills and the lowest attention to monitoring eyes.

The opposite was true among typically developing children, who exhibited a strong superior temporal neural response to maternal speech and emotions. A small number of children with ASD showed strong brain activation and interest in maternal language, as determined by eye tracking.

“Our conclusion is that the lack of behavioral attention to mother language in ASD results in impaired development of the innate temporal cortical neural systems that would normally automatically respond to parental emotional speech.“Said the study’s co-author Karen Pierce, Ph.D., professor of neuroscience at UC San Diego School of Medicine and co-director of the Center of Excellence for Autism with Courchesne.

“The fact that some children with autism have shown strong brain activation and good attention to mom’s language is encouraging for two reasons: firstly, because it suggests that these particular children with autism may have good outcomes, an important and recently discovered subgroup, and secondly, it suggests a new avenue for therapies ”.

The authors stated that their findings, based on data-driven empirical evidence, may be useful for developing further diagnostic tools and biomarkers for early identification of ASD and to further elucidate how ASD affects children in widely and varied ways. dramatically different.

