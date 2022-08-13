Home page World

Of: Naima Wolfsperger

Split

SPD Health Minister Karl Lauterbach gives an outlook on the Corona autumn on Friday. The summer wave seems to be over. But the relief could be short-lived.

Corona in Germany: The summer wave has broken

Mask requirement: From October 1st, the federal states will decide – with one exception

SPD Health Minister Karl Lauterbach: “It is important to prevent serious cases”

Update from August 12, 11:15 am: The press conference is over. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach sees the corona summer wave in Germany broken – but no reason to give the all-clear in the pandemic. “The summer wave is slowly starting to recede,” said the SPD politician on Friday in Berlin. There is a “robust decline in the number of cases”. Mortality is also going down. “First of all, there is reason to be happy. That is still no reason for the all-clear.” It is to be expected that the number of cases will rise sharply again in autumn.

One also has to consider that the proportion of unregistered corona diseases has increased, said Lauterbach at the federal press conference. “The number of unreported cases is increasing.” This was shown by data from the Robert Koch Institute.

According to Lauterbach, there is “very good news” about vaccines. It can be assumed that adapted vaccines could be delivered as early as September 2nd or 28th. “The federal government has procured both vaccines in sufficient quantities. We will therefore also be supplied relatively early.” The vaccination campaign could then take place promptly.

The Federal Minister of Health rejected criticism of the new version of the Infection Protection Act developed together with Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP). From October 1st, the countries could then introduce a mask requirement regardless of indoor incidences. But you don’t have to do this, explained Lauterbach. But: “I believe that the countries will all do this because we will be there on October 1st. will have higher case numbers again.”

It is also not the case that a vaccination will only be valid for three months in the future, and that you have to be vaccinated every three months, emphasized Lauterbach. This deadline for exceptions to the mask requirement indoors was chosen because, according to the existing view, vaccinations protect against infection during this period. They provided much longer protection against severe infections. Getting vaccinated every three months would also be “completely nonsensical from a medical point of view”.

SPD Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach gives an outlook on the Corona autumn. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa-Bildfunk

Corona in Germany: Lauterbach wants to be prepared – dig at predecessor Jens Spahn

Update from August 12, 11 a.m.: “If I wanted to go into the fall completely unprepared, like last year – or the year before last, then I could talk about something else now,” said Lauterbach with a dig at his predecessor Jens Spahn (CDU). “I’ll have to pay the price for that. If you want to be well prepared, you have to gamble.” That’s why he has to be annoying with the 7-point program. “Otherwise we would have the same preparation as usual: namely none.”

That is why Lauterbach is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, although the infection process is apparently not one of the most popular topics in other European countries or in Germany at the moment.

Update from August 12, 10:41 am: The thesis that the immune system weakens with several vaccinations has not been proven, says Sande in response to a question from a journalist. Rather, studies, especially from Israel, showed very clearly that the third vaccination also protects very well against the omicron variant. These results tend to point to the opposite – namely that the vaccination works. “Only in relation to younger people is there no significant added value with the fourth vaccination. But that doesn’t mean that vaccination protection is decreasing,” says Sande.

SPD Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach on the Corona autumn: “It is important to prevent serious cases”

Update from August 12, 10:31 am: “It is important to prevent serious cases,” says Lauterbach. Above all, the interaction of the measures helps. However, the SPD Minister of Health did not allow himself to be carried away by the preview of possible further measures should the pandemic hit again in the cold season. But on the accusation of having issued a vaccination recommendation for the fourth vaccination. “I just recommended that younger people talk to their family doctor about the second booster.” That was always his position. The family doctor knows the medical history and knows whether the booster vaccination is necessary.

“I don’t want my personal position to be understood as a criticism of the Standing Vaccination Commission,” said the Minister of Health with a swipe at the press. “You often report in positions: Lauterbach against Streeck, for example.” However, he could only express his opinion.

Update from August 12, 10:26 am: The Berlin doctor Sande calls for the corona measures not only to be seen in binary terms. So: “It’s about getting away from seeing a measure as 100 percent safe or 100 percent bad,” said Sande. The interaction of the measures is what helps best. “We know that masks can protect against infection.” Vaccination also offers protection. And this protection is important for the coming autumn and winter.

Corona in Germany: “Breaker” for clinics in the summer was canceled in 2022

Update from August 12, 10:21 am: The summer slump, when there is usually a “breather” for medical care, did not exist in 2022, says doctor Leif Erik Sande. The beds in the hospitals were well occupied. More sick people, but also a two-year pandemic, which is already burdening the health sector, are taking their toll here. “This is also a warning for the fall,” says the doctor. Because towards the end of the summer the sick leave and the stress before Corona were lower. As a result, a heavier burden from the coronavirus pandemic is to be expected again.

Update from August 12, 10:15 am: Lauterbach also defends himself against the criticism from the federal states and the pressure that there must be limit values. Limit values ​​would not do justice to the current threat situation.

Lauterbach announces the first escalation level for the Corona autumn – applies from October 1, 2022

Update from August 12, 10:08 am: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach explains the federal corona rules for the fall. According to Lauterbach, these are divided into several stages. The first stage will take effect on October 1st. From then on there will be the possibility for the countries of incidence to independently decide on a mask requirement – do they have to do it? no Are you allowed to do that? Yes.” However, an exception must be guaranteed for those who have recovered, those who have been vaccinated. According to Lauterbach, that makes sense. And particularly emphasizes the added value for gastronomy. Not by chance, because his proposal to wear masks had previously been heavily criticized, especially from the industry. If a person without 3-G went to the square with a mask and enjoyed his food there for two hours, that would be less critical in the event of an infection than if he went to the square without a mask.

Corona autumn and winter: summer wave broken, but Lauterbach does not give the all-clear

Update from August 12, 10 a.m.: Now the press conference starts. SPD Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and Berlin doctor Leif Erik Sander took a seat at the federal press conference. This time, no representative of the RKI will attend the press conference. “We have a favorable development in the summer wave,” says Lauterbach. According to Lauterbach, however, the proportion of unregistered cases is increasing. “The number of unreported cases is currently increasing.” Overall, however, the infections have decreased. That is a reason for joy, says the Minister of Health. “But that’s not the all-clear.”

SPD Health Minister Lauterbach is giving a live preview of the Corona autumn today

First report from August 12, 2022: Munich – In the meantime, the incidences in Germany seemed to be skyrocketing. The coronavirus infections spread rapidly. But now the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) sees the peak of the summer wave as over. However, there is no all-clear. SPD Health Minister Karl Lauterbach will comment on the current development on Friday, August 12, from 10 a.m. He also wants to give an outlook on the fall. This one could definitely look bleak again. IPPEN.MEDIA reports live for you in the news ticker.

According to the RKI weekly report, the nationwide seven-day incidence fell again by a total of 27 percent in the past week after the significant drop in the previous week and declined in all federal states and age groups Covid-19 from Thursday evening. In addition, the number of Sars-CoV-2 infected people with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection in Germany and the number of visits to the doctor by infected people have fallen, “so that the current wave peak seems to have been exceeded”. Nevertheless: From the RKI’s point of view, it is too early to give the all-clear.

Corona in Germany: SPD Health Minister gives an outlook for the fall

Lauterbach also apparently expects the corona spread to strengthen again. The SPD politician had recently come under pressure to justify his proposals for the corona protection measures for autumn and winter, which he had presented together with Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP). A return to mask requirements is planned, although there should be exceptions for newly vaccinated people. These planned exceptions were met with some sharp criticism from the federal states.

The Berlin doctor Leif Erik Sander is to sit on the podium at the federal press conference. According to the Ministry of Health, representatives of the Robert Koch Institute were not there this time due to vacation. Lauterbach, like his predecessor Jens Spahn (CDU), had previously provided regular information on the corona situation at the federal press conference.

Back to the mask: vote with us.