In a US courtroom, former hostages of the Islamic State (IS) group closely watched the face of one of the men accused of torturing them.

Ten days ago, the trial of El Shafee el Sheikh began: accused of being part of a particularly vicious jihadist trio nicknamed “The Beatles” by their prisoners because of their British accent.

Since the beginning of the hearings, eight of the former hostages have passed the jurors. All detailed the acts of torture they suffered at the hands of the Beatles or their places of detention, but none could accurately describe their attackers. The reason is that the three men always wore full balaclavas.

“They always tried to protect their identities,” French photographer Edouard Elias, kidnapped between June 2013 and April 2014, told the court.

The three men also created a “rule”: as they entered, “we had to kneel with our faces towards the wall, so as not to look at them,” said Federico Motka, an aid worker who was held hostage for 14 months.

Women had to “cover their faces” with a handkerchief, explained Frida Saide, a former employee of Doctors Without Borders, detained for three months. “Certainly, they thought that in this way they would avoid being persecuted,” said former French reporter Nicolas Henin.

– ‘A team’ –

Even without having seen them, the prisoners recognized them easily. “They had a particular way of knocking on our doors, we could feel them,” Elias said. They were also “better equipped” than the local guards, with their weapons and boots.

But in a case where the accused has the right to remain silent and wear civilian clothes, the memories lose weight. In an unusual event, prosecutors never asked the former hostages if they recognized the man sitting across from them.

Following Federico Motka’s testimony, Judge TS Ellis suggested asking the question, but prosecutor Dennis Fitzpatrick acknowledged he was “not sure” his witness would be able to answer. Faced with this identification problem, defense lawyers argue that their client was an IS jihadist, but that he was not one of the so-called Beatles.

The defense, however, will be difficult. El Shafee el Sheikh was arrested in 2018 by Syrian Kurdish forces with Alexanda Kotey, who, in September 2020, pleaded guilty to having been part of the Beatles. In addition, he gave several interviews after his arrest and acknowledged that he had been “in touch” with Western hostages.

However, it sought to shift responsibility to another member of the trio: Mohammed Emwazi, killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Again, the argument is weak. All the former hostages insisted in court that the Beatles formed a supportive trio. “They knew each other, they were a team,” said Edouard Elias. “They seemed like good friends,” added Frida Saide. And everyone participated when it came to torturing the prisoners.

