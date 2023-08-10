It is often said that politics is the art of the possible, and this valuable lesson is what the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, learned this week with the surprise tax on banks. Only one day after his government announced a new tax on the extraordinary profits of financial institutions, the executive has been forced to back down and lower his tax collection ambition from the 4,500 million euros that analysts estimated to a maximum of 1,800 million What can you achieve now?

The retreat highlights the limited power of governments to implement the measures they deem appropriate. When the market estimates that they have gone too far, the pressure from investors is noticeable. This Tuesday, after knowing the new rate, Italian banks sank on the stock market, losing 9,000 million euros, and even infecting a good part of the sector in Europe, from the Spanish Banco Santander, the German Deutsche Bank or the French Société Générale.

The outflow of funds, which was echoed by the world’s media, was too much for Rome, which on Tuesday night watered down the rule, clarifying that it will only affect 0.1% of the assets of each bank. Why was there such a visceral reaction from the market? For Ignacio de la Torre, Arcano’s chief economist, Meloni stepped on particularly sensitive ground. “It is not the same to take measures against any sector than against banks. Entities act as the main source of financing in a medium-sized economy, and it is especially relevant for SMEs. If, as a consequence of the announcement of an unverified measure, the bank sinks on the Stock Market, then you make it difficult for the sector to access the capital market, from which a credit contraction can be expected, something that would slow down economic growth and therefore employment. .. This is how the vicious circle that has caused the rectification of the Italian government is understood”, he explains

The former Italian Treasury Secretary Lorenzo Codogno agrees with the criticism. “Banks are easy targets for populists, and attacking them attracts political support. However, disregard for the need to provide a stable fiscal and competitive framework to attract investment carries risks, causing permanent damage to the attractiveness of Italy’s economy and a change in the availability of credit, especially for SMEs, the backbone of the Italian economy. he points.

There are more examples, recent and distant, of how markets have the potential to overthrow a government’s plans, or at least shape them. The most striking of recent times ended up taking the British Prime Minister, the conservative Liz Truss, ahead. And paradoxically, it was triggered by the opposite reason for the corrective action given to Meloni: a tax cut considered too aggressive —valued at 50,000 million euros, the largest in the country in the last half century—, which also benefited the highest incomes, with the suppression of the maximum rate of 45% of personal income tax for taxpayers who collect more than 170,000 euros per year.

The response from the markets was fierce. Doubts about the sustainability of the British debt were placed at the center of the debate as investors fled from it and increased financing costs. The value of the pound sterling plummeted. It was even feared that it would affect pensions. The Bank of England launched a bond buying program to stabilize the situation. But it was too late. Truss threw in the towel and left 45 days after arriving at Downing Street, becoming the shortest-serving head of government in UK history.

His goodbye speaks of the power of the markets, capable of achieving something that no political opposition could have done on its own, at least without instigating a massive mobilization in the streets. In this case, there was some consensus that reversing the massive tax cuts was the best thing that could happen to the UK economy. However, delegating the role of what is positive and what is negative in the markets, essential actors for the functioning of the economy but who have not been elected at the polls, raises questions.

Spain in the peephole

Pressure doesn’t always work. Like Meloni, the Pedro Sánchez government also announced a new bank tax last July. And as in the case of the stock market in Milan, there were sharp falls on the stock market, with the sector falling close to 5% in Madrid and losing more than 5,000 million in market capitalization in a single day. The intention of the Spanish government is to collect 7,000 million in two years between that tax and the one levied on energy companies, an amount greater than that which has made Meloni recoil. After the storm, investors digested the news, and Spanish banks are trading today at a higher price than when the rate was announced.

History shows, on the other hand, other episodes where Spain also knelt before the harassment of the markets. In 2012, in the midst of the sovereign debt crisis, with the risk premium skyrocketing and an unsustainable interest payment of more than 7%, the government of Mariano Rajoy approved a broad package of measures with severe cuts for civil servants, the unemployed and dependents and increases of taxes to achieve an adjustment of 65,000 million euros in two years,

