They wanted to do more, but they didn’t succeed. Remaining in suspense due to situations in the balance that have never been resolved, or with consolidated structural flaws. It’s difficult to judge the NBA market in autumn. The calculations will be made next spring, for better or for worse. But in Philadelphia, Miami, Denver, Dallas and Chicago, things did not go smoothly. They ended up in the Monopoly unexpected box and made a virtue of necessity by having to settle for the status quo or pull Plan B out of the drawer.