Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MP, Maneka Gandhi (Latest News) is always in the discussion due to his behavior. Meanwhile, an audio of him has surfaced. In this audio, Maneka Gandhi is harassing a person from Bangalore. Actually, this man tried to kill a stray dog ​​as he ran to bite them.

The person also informed Maneka Gandhi about this in a phone conversation. The man said that he did this in self-defense. Maneka Gandhi also said that she would file a case of molestation against him.

‘… be like a local goon’

Maneka Gandhi said, ‘There have been many complaints about your conduct. I cannot bear any punk in this area. You have harassed many people. You are like a local goon. You cannot use BJP to solve your hooliganism issues. Also know what was the conversation between Maneka Gandhi and the person:

Man: I just pushed the dog in self-defense.

Maneka Gandhi: You took out the bat and beat the dog for no reason.

Man: The dog attacked my daughter as well, which is why I did so.

Maneka Gandhi: You are a big liar.

Man: Ma’am, you are saying all this just by listening to one side. You should listen to both sides.

Maneka Gandhi: Will you shut up while I am speaking … You will not kill any animal. You will not commit hooliganism locally. I will inform my party leaders that your behavior is bad. If things like this come up again, I will file a case against you and you will have to go to jail.

(NBT Online does not confirm this audio)