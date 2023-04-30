It is eleven o’clock in the morning at the Madrid headquarters of the Renta 4 bank and a group of eight young people from various countries type concentrated in front of their screens. Some are industrial or aeronautical engineers, others mathematicians or with a master’s degree in artificial intelligence. They are the team chosen by the entity to create new AI (artificial intelligence) tools, the technology that seems destined to revolutionize everything. Also investment. “With four clicks, clients have access to a series of analyzes that have millions of calculations behind them and give them the best fund options,” explains Celso Otero, in charge of all of them.

A test on their website allows you to check how these intelligent digital advisors work: you choose a sector between finance, technology, energy or water; enter the amount to invest with a minimum of 5,000 euros; and the most recommended funds appear in order according to profitability, risk, or a mixture of both. You can accept the suggestion or not, but artificial intelligence, without the need for human intervention, has already done its job: expose the options with the most probability of success.

The instrument is just one of those available. It is also possible to fully entrust the construction of the fund portfolio to a mixture of artificial intelligence and bank advisers after answering several questions about your profile, to make it as individualized as possible. Otero maintains that it is a question of statistics: the more information that is crossed, the better. “Is that a guarantee that you are going to achieve a positive return or a better result than the rest? It is not. This is like when you go to an exam. If you study everything you have a better chance of getting a good grade. Are you guaranteed to get a 10? No. AI is one more tool within management. You are not going to win every time, ”he points out.

Technology tends to jump quickly to finance, because it can make a difference in a sector that moves huge amounts of money at full speed. BloombergGPT is the latest announcement from the world’s largest financial information portal, whose terminal is used by 325,000 subscribers—among them the most influential players in the industry—at a rate of $25,000 a year.

The enormous amount of data it has has encouraged the American company to make the leap to generative artificial intelligence. Among the functions of its new model, the analysis of market sentiment, the classification of news and the answer to financial questions. With thousands of company news breaking the news all the time, you’ll be able to gauge whether headlines are bearish or bullish for investors, and even write headlines based on short notes.

If it is already possible to create applications that tell you where to invest your money, is the profession of financial adviser at risk? Otero is surely an interested party that it does not happen, but he claims to be convinced that it will not happen. “Think about the Industrial Revolution or when tractors came to the field. There have never been so many people living in the world and there have never been so many people working as today, and we are in the most evolved world in history. The advisor can do other things with more added value, we are not seeing a substitution. If you take away the bureaucratic work of an advisor, and instead of having to read 55 newspapers, you have everything summarized, you can be much closer to the client, ”he defends.

At the Arcano investment bank they do not fully agree with that vision. “Artificial intelligence will not affect the person who cuts your steak at the butcher shop or brings you the package from Amazon, but in asset management it will have a significant impact. Part of our job is to filter information to make investment decisions, and if an equal system does it, you don’t need so many people”, says Francisco Navas, Investment Director of Venture Capital at Arcano Partners, who in turn issues a poisoned reminder to the journalists who ask you about it: ChatGPT can write news.

The trader professional Francisca Serrano points out some advantages of machines investing for us. “Humans, by nature, are subject to cognitive and emotional biases that can affect their ability to make rational and objective decisions. Automatic algorithms are designed to operate objectively and based on data, which eliminates emotional interference.” Unexpected events play against them, as explained by Otero, from Renta 4. “There are market movements that do not depend on specific patterns, but rather have a strong randomness that cannot be predicted. Whoever says that he can predict the short term, in my opinion he is lying ”.

No model can anticipate a sudden declaration of war or the start of a pandemic, but it can identify trends by crossing millions of pieces of data at a speed impossible for humans, which can open a gap between those who have access to these applications and those who do not. no, as he points out trader Jordi Martí, who has lived from the markets for more than a decade. “AI will give professionals increasingly powerful and efficient tools to deceive and manipulate, and we will have to continue to copy their movements. Nothing will change. The market is still governed by emotions: euphoria, panic or fear. They will earn money, the vast majority of retailers will lose it, and a small number of individuals will continue to copy the professionals”, he predicts.

Everything indicates that there will be greater sophistication, but the landing of algorithms in the financial industry took place decades ago. There were resounding failures among its promoters, such as that of the Long-Term Capital hedge fund, which had two Nobel Prize winners on its board and ended up being rescued in 1998.

Markets also move without human participation with the so-called trading high frequency, in which algorithms issue thousands of buy and sell orders in fractions of a second to take advantage of small price movements and thus scratch profitability. These transactions are usually carried out from powerful computers located near the trading centers, because being a few kilometers further away would mean arriving a little later, and therefore earning less or losing outright.

‘Flash Crash’

The risks are there. One of the worst memories for Wall Street came precisely inspired by the action of automatic systems: on May 6, 2010, the British Navinder Singh Sarao provoked the so-called Flash Crash, an accelerated collapse of the Stock Markets, using his knowledge of the reactions of high-frequency machines. He was able to trick them from his home PC by using an algorithm to pretend to create sell orders, which pushed the rest to sell en masse. He was arrested in 2015 and sentenced to a year of house arrest in January 2020… the year of the pandemic lockdowns.

The emergence of AI in the investment world raises many questions. “Who is responsible if an automatic algorithm performs an operation that results in significant losses, the developers of the algorithm, the operators that use it or the financial institutions that use it?” asks Francisca Serrano. Martí does not believe that the great dynamics will change. “If professional money wants to buy cheap, it will generate or take advantage of panic situations, the same as 100 years ago. And if he wants to sell at a high price, he will generate or take advantage of euphoric situations… the same as 100 years ago”.

