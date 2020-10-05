A conjuncture note from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) informs us that in “August 2020, the prices of agricultural products to the production increase by 0.5% over one year”. From the first line of the text, we learn that “excluding fruits and vegetables, they decrease by 0.3% over one month and 0.6% over one year”. Over twelve months, the prices of fruits and vegetables increased by 9.1%. The prices of nectarines, which are often imported, are up 28.9% over twelve months, those of peaches increase by 22.3%, those of plum 19.7%. But the price of pear is down 2.6% and that of table grape 6.7% from the farm. At the same time, the costs of collection are on the rise because of the health measures put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which the INSEE study does not measure.

If the average price of vegetables increases by 9.9% over one year after having fallen by 9.5% over the previous twelve months, the variations are often more important upwards or downwards depending on the product. Thus, the price of melons is up 69.2% over twelve months from the farm while that of tomatoes is down 24.2%. In other words, prices fluctuate according to the available supply in relation to demand and not according to the evolution of production costs.

We are constantly speculating on the price of grain

In the cereals sector, production costs have changed little from one year to the next in recent years. But the income of producers depends on both price and yields. These depend mainly on the weather conditions between the date of sowing and that of harvest, without forgetting that the weather at the time of harvest can deteriorate the quality of the grain. The INSEE study tells us that the price of common wheat, which is used to produce bread, is up 10.8% over one year, but down -3.2% over the past three months. Let us add that in 2020, the yield per hectare of soft wheat was down 10% on the average of the last five years and by nearly 25% in 2019.

A graph published in this INSEE note on grain prices between 2014 and 2020 shows that price fluctuations are permanent and depend exclusively on speculation in the trading rooms. In 2014, at the end of winter, the production prices of cereals were at the index 115. At the time of the harvest in August of the same year, we fell to the index 90. Then we went back up. to index 108 at the beginning of 2015 and then fall back to index 83 in mid-spring. We went back to index 109 at the time of harvest.

In 2016 and 2017, the index has always sailed below the number 100 before rising to 120 before the summer 2018 harvest. It will then drop steadily to fall to 95 in September 2019. Since the start of the year 2020, it fluctuates over the weeks between 106 and 103. Insofar as the global harvest can largely cover solvent demand, speculators know that there is no point in speculating on the rise. But for French and European producers, the drop in yields in 2020 hardly allows them to get by with a price of € 185 for the ton of wheat returned to the port of embarkation for export.

Lower prices for slaughter animals

According to this note from INSEE, the prices of slaughter animals leaving the farm are down by -2.5% on average, of which – 14.8% for pigs while those of large cattle have increased by 0, 3% over the twelve months from the farm gate, just like for chickens. Over one year, the price of cow’s milk fell by -2.5%. Whether it was beef or milk, the drought that lasted from late spring to late summer dramatically reduced grass production in the meadows and fodder reserves for the meadows. ‘winter. In beef, as in cow’s milk, production costs will be on the rise until mid-spring 2021.

This is the situation as the annual negotiations begin between agrifood companies and large-scale retailers. These annual discussions are used to set the prices that distributors will obtain from their suppliers to list their products on the shelves over a twelve month period. The Egalim Law, promised by Emmanuel Macron in October 2017 and then voted by his parliamentary majority, was supposed to make it possible to clean up these trade relations by giving their fair share to peasants who supply raw materials. We will see tomorrow that we are still far from the mark based on the examination of the real situation of milk producers in this country.

Return of the controversies over neonicotinoids

Regarding sugar beet growers, MEPs will examine a government text temporarily re-authorizing the use of neonicotinoids for coating seeds to protect this crop from yellows caused by an aphid. Their ban dates from 2016 in France and Europe then legislated in this direction. But, this year, 12 member countries of the Union beet producers have requested and obtained a derogation from the European Commission to use this coating. France has maintained the ban and French producers see their yields drop significantly as a result of the ban.

Yesterday, in the Journal du Dimanche, Nicolas Hulot called on the deputies to oppose this text, saying that voting would make losers on both sides, bees and farmers. Questioned, also yesterday, on the same subject during the interview which precedes the mid-day newspaper on France 3, Julien Denormandie specified that it was necessary to reintroduce this authorization as long as there is no alternative , considering that not to do so would lead us to put in difficulty the French beet growers and the sugar industry for the benefit of the European countries which obtained exemptions from Brussels, starting with Poland. The Minister of Agriculture also clarified what few people know today: Sugar beets sown in spring and harvested in the fall of the same year never flower. There is therefore no risk of the bees coming to forage on them. To flower and go to seed, this plant, like some others, must remain in the ground for a second year.

But Nicolas Hulot, whom we knew better inspired, perhaps does not know it. Let us add that his proposal to have producers compensated for the losses suffered this year does not provide a solution for the coming years. Especially if the competing countries obtain derogations from the European Commission every year to continue using coatings for their sugar beets.

Gerard Le Puill