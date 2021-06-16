How many he scored is not known precisely: there are those who say more than a thousand, some less, those who exaggerate and reach up to five thousand. The truth floats in the mists of history and, in the absence of official evidence, it is better not to delve into the question. The fact remains that Josef Bican scored many goals, and at the end “many” you associate the number you prefer, taking care not to disturb the sleep of Cristiano Ronaldo who is always there to compete with the ghost of this Austro-Czechoslovakian center forward and as soon as he makes a golletto he is ready to tweet that he got to “tot” networks from Bican, that he reached Bican, that he passed Bican.