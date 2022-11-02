Mario Lozano, author of ‘History of Ethiopia’, in Lalibela. Photo courtesy.

For centuries, Egypt feared that Ethiopia would cut off the waters of the Blue Nile, or Abbay, as Ethiopians know it. That irrational fear, because the means to do so did not exist then, dominated relations between the two nations for a long time. The Egyptians, in return, could delay the appointment of the Abuna, the head bishop of the Ethiopian Church appointed by the Coptic patriarch of Alexandria. That game of power was maintained throughout the centuries. But today the possibility of stopping the flow of the river is no longer a chimera, but a reality with the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which began construction in 2011. One of the largest infrastructures in Africa and that Cairo rejects for possible economic damage that it may cause. For its part, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church has been autonomous since 1959, having its own patriarch who resides in Addis Ababa.

The tug-of-war between the two nations led the Christian Ethiopian kings to seek allies outside of Africa. Thus, an embassy from King Yeshaq arrived in Valencia in 1428 and met with King Alfonso V of Aragon. He in turn decided to send a diplomatic mission with the intention of signing a treaty with his Ethiopian colleague. And to strengthen the new friendship, the Aragonese proposed to marry Joanna d’Urgell with his own negus and his brother, the infante don Pedro, with an Ethiopian princess. That expedition disappeared, possibly held by the Egyptian rulers. And the marriage alliance, which was to link a Western royal dynasty with one from sub-Saharan Africa for the first time in history, could never be sealed. A second delegation arrived at the Aragonese court in 1450. The response was identical and the Spanish monarch’s envoys also vanished in their attempt to reach Ethiopia.

Behind these Aragonese attempts resonates the myth of Preste Juan. A legend that arose in the twelfth century to encourage Europeans to join the crusades that wanted to destroy the holy places of Islam and recover the Holy Land. A fable that spoke of a very powerful and immensely rich king who would help the Christians to conquer Jerusalem and in the process put an end to the Mamluk power (slave-soldiers) in Egypt. That mythical kingdom ended up being identified with the current Ethiopia.

However, not everyone in this country is Christian. There is a large Muslim population and for centuries the Muslim sultanates coexisted with the Christian kingdoms. They allied or fought against each other. The splendor of these territories was based on international trade and had large and important cities. They were much more cosmopolitan and open than their Christian neighbors, who were peasants subjected to a regime very similar to the feudal one.

It is difficult to know exactly how the Ethiopian people lived over the centuries because there are very few testimonies of it

History is not only written by kings or religious leaders. But the historical chronicles usually focus on them. More so in a country where religion (both Christian and Muslim) has always been on the side of power, justifying it, and, in return, benefiting from it through valuable donations. Nothing that has not happened in other parts of the world. Therefore, it is difficult to know exactly how the people lived over the centuries because there are very few testimonies of it. Nor has archeology in Ethiopia focused on the study of the popular classes. “This knowledge is still in a very incipient stage in the country. Apart from Aksum, in Matara, a town in southern Eritrea, some houses in a popular neighborhood have been studied. But apart from these data, hardly anything is known about how they lived or what the parallels are with the current population, which possibly exist”, he comments. the historian Mario Lozano Alonso.

Yes, it can be known that power has passed from one people to another over the centuries. And how these have been mixed to form the current Ethiopia. It is essential to look at the history of this country to understand what is happening in it today. “Originally, the pole of power was in the north, in Tigray. The base of the kingdom of Aksum was Tigrina and later with the Zagüe dynasty it moved towards the center where Lalibela is. Later, with the Solomonic monarchs, it moved to the Shewa area, which is Amara, and what is now the Addis Ababa area. Here there are three different ethnic groups that are the ones that have controlled all the power, especially after the unification of the country”, explains Lozano.

The reunification carried out by Menelik II (1844 – 1913) was an imperial project. “Many of the villages that were integrated do not feel part of the Ethiopian construction project. That is to say, during the government of the emperors, Menelik II and Haile Selassie, power has been in the hands of the Amara, a little less than the Tigrinos, who have never been very much in agreement with the empire and that is why they stand opposite the Amaras and the Oromos, who little by little became bitter”, continues the historian. And he adds: “Now, what is happening now? Well, since everything in Ethiopia is miscegenation, there is now a new elite of people who have studied outside the country, in many cases in American and European universities, who do not identify with an ethnic group. And what these people want is to refound the Ethiopian state, centralize it more and put an end to the project of ethnically based federalism. And that is where we are. Now there is a Pan-Ethiopian movement led by Prime Minister Abiyi Ahmed Ali against the old project of federalism, of that ethno-federalism that is how it has been defined”.

And this is how we arrive at the present when a Nobel Peace Prize winner, Abiy Ahmed Ali, governs the country immersed in a war against Tigray. Once again, it could be said that these muds are from those powders. And, for this very reason, it is essential to know the history of Ethiopia to better understand what is happening today. That is one of the goals of the book. history of ethiopia (Cataract 2022) written by Mario Lozano Alonso. A fairly informative approach to the history of a very complex country.