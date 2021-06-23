On a regular basis, Around the 25th of each month, banks issue pension payments. June is an especially awaited date, since in addition to the traditional collection, the first extra pay of the year is entered, that of summer.

Most pensions managed by Social Security receive a total of 14 payments spread throughout the year. Twelve of them are charged month by month, while the remaining two are received in the form of extraordinary pay in the months of June and November. As established by the body, this benefit must be paid before the fourth calendar day of each month, although banks usually settle it earlier.

These are the most common dates for each entity:

Santander Bank

The payment of the June pension and the summer extra is brought forward to Friday, June 25.

BBVA

BBVA customers will also charge their pension and extra pay on Friday June 25th.

Caixabank

The banking entity will advance the subscription to Thursday, June 24, date on which they will receive both the usual pension and the extra pay for June.

Bankia

Due to its merger with Caixabank, in this case Bankia begins to pay on the same date: June 24.

Bankinter

It is the most ‘early riser’ bank when it comes to paying the pension and the extra pay: He did it on June 22.

ING

As usual, ING will pay the pension next Friday, June 25.

Unicaja

From this wednesday June 23 is paying the pension and the extra pay to his clients.

Sabadell Bank

As is traditional in this entity, will pay the benefit on June 25.

Not everyone gets the extra pay

The vast majority of groups will receive this extra pay: pensions for retirement, widowhood, orphanhood, etc. But there are two groups that will not charge it: those who receive their pension for total or absolute permanent disability or disability derived from a work accident or occupational disease.

Although this does not mean that they do not have access to this amount, rather they receive the pension in 12 payments. That is, the two additional amounts go prorated on payments for the entire year.