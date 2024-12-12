Outer space remains a great unknown for human beings, although fortunately rapid technological development allows us to advance in much greater steps compared to past decades.

NASA is undoubtedly one of the institutions that is working the most on this, and thanks to all the resources it has, they achieve new milestones that until now we had only seen in science fiction films. One of his latest and most important projects has to do with the transmission of information, And taking into account that Space is infinite, the discoveries that technology makes during its explorations will have to be communicated in some way.

Until now they have always been used probes, satellites and other similar devicesbut as we said, technological development causes the emergence new ways to transmit and receive the information that is discovered efficiently, taking into account great distances, movement, the path of light among many other aspects.

Now, NASA has just announced one of the greatest achievements in relation to this with the latest experiment they have carried out with the Psyche spacecraft. It was almost a year ago, when said spacecraft was launched into orbit with the purpose of demonstrating the possibilities of the Deep Space Optical Communications Experiment (DSOC).

This tool serves Send encoded test data via an infrared laser from the satellite to the Hale Telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in San Diego, California.. The first results were obtained on November 14, 2023, achieving ddemonstrate the capabilities and opportunities of using lasers to send and receive information.

This is a historical fact, since it is the first time that lasers are used to send and receive information and especially at such a distance16 million kilometers from our planet, measured in another way, this is the same as 40 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.