The formula hardly varies, although the factors change: a couple of police officers that fit all imaginable variations, a man and a woman, a rookie and a veteran, different races, nationalities… Anything as long as they are different and have personal dramas A few commonplaces are added: a grumpy but kind-hearted boss, a veteran detective about to retire, and an eccentric pathologist. Many times the background scenery is the skyscrapers of New York or the neighborhoods of Chicago, although the sun of Miami and the hills of Los Angeles also have their glamour. The end result is almost always the same.

More information

“Most police shows start with a crime that has to be solved and end with the criminals behind bars,” he says. Aly Thee Activist in an email to ICON. The young American lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is in charge of activism on social networks in favor of the rights of black people in her country. “This creates a discourse of good versus bad that at no time questions the system or questions the origin of these crimes, such as poverty.”

The relationship between the uniformed men in blue and television made in Hollywood is quite old and shows no sign of exhaustion. A study of The Hollywood Reporter revealed that, in 2020, the police represented one in five television productions in the United States, more than any other genre of fiction on the small screen. To this day, the series NCIS and his three spin-off add up to 979 chapters, CSI and its four derivatives have produced 828 chapters, while there are 1,316 chapters of the seven series that make up the universe of Law.

David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser were, respectively, Hutch and Starsky. The series that bore their names, ‘Starsky and Hutch’, was inspired by two real New York police officers and ran for four seasons.

However, the unjustified deaths of black people such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner -among many more cases- by law enforcement officers have generated a more critical look at the United States security forces and fiction does not escape to the magnifying glass The term copaganda (an acronym for “cop”, cop, and “propaganda”) has become popular in recent years to define what is perceived as a pro-police bias in series and movies.

“The copaganda it serves to change popular opinion about the police and the entire judicial system”, explains Aly Thee Activist. “An example of this is the overwhelming number of television series that focus on law enforcement officers and their routine within the security forces. The big problem with these programs is that they do not recognize the deep flaws that exist within police activity.”

The academic David Thorburn points out to ICON in a telephone conversation that the objective of many of these productions has not been the denunciation, but the affirmation. “The main function of crime series has been to assure the public that they live in a just and stable society, of law and order, which has become more difficult to justify over the years,” adds Thorburn, professor of Literature. of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an expert in television studies for several decades.

The academic believes that the narratives that serve as social reaffirmation are as old as Homer’s epics. However, he cannot deny that the collective trauma generated by the attack on the Twin Towers in 2001 created the need for security in American fiction. “9/11 was a game changer for the way police and law enforcement were portrayed on television,” Thorburn says. “The massification of series about law enforcement officers, such as CSI and all its derivatives, and the disappearance of more ambiguous figures is evidence of this. In a way, we still live in a war on terror.”

All Cops Are Cool

However, the relationship between the police and the small screen is almost as old as television itself. “dragnet He was not the first police officer on American television, but he was the most important and influential of his time, he created the model that many would follow later”, indicates Thorburn. Created by and starring Jack Webb, dragnet (1951-1957), followed the experiences of a cop in a raincoat, fedora, and cigarette in his mouth on the streets of Los Angeles.

Originally a radio show, Webb approached the Californian city’s law enforcement to bring a vaunted realistic vision to the screen.. “Dragnet It was supposed to accurately represent police work in an almost documentary style, but it was all very romanticized,” Thorburn relates. “I was trying to paint the police as very direct, objective and professional people.” Webb is said to have paid $25 to any agent who brought him a real case that could be used in the series.

‘Criminal action’, one of the series of the universe ‘Law and order’.

The idea of ​​faithfully representing police work has been a point in favor that many productions have sought, from the plots based on real cases known in Law –just to point out an example, the franchise has had at least three chapters inspired by the accusations of pedophilia against Michael Jackson– until the “Effect CSI”, in which the quintet of series on pathologists has been criticized for instilling undue confidence in the reliability of forensic science.

The LAPD’s help to Dragnet didn’t come for free. The forces of order provided advice, equipment, locations and real cases to the producers of the series in exchange for having a say in what the public would see. an article of The Washington Post points out that if there was a scene that the police script reviewers disapproved of, the scene and even the entire chapter could be cut.

The Los Angeles Police needed good publicity and the Jack Webb series couldn’t have come at a better time: December 25, 1951, the same year it began airing. dragnet, a group of drunk officers beat seven detainees for an hour and a half for assaulting two police officers during an arrest. Five of the seven were of Mexican origin. Los Angeles Times He says that it was the first time that local law enforcement officers had been prosecuted and convicted for excessive use of force and, more tellingly, that the press portrayed the police in a way that was not positive.

Currently, there are police forces in the United States that maintain a presence behind the camera, although they no longer censor scripts as in the days of dragnet. The New York Police Department has a Film and Television Unit which is in charge of providing assistance and advice to audiovisual productions in the Big Apple. As he explains on his website, any series that has actors playing uniformed officers requires having someone from the Film and Television Unit on set.

Imaginary crimes, real consequences

The men in trench coats and grim faces would still have their fans, but the TV cops now had to rock the new generations. The seventies had Starsky and Hutch (1975-1979) and his emblematic Ford Gran Torino, while the clothes, style and pastel colors of Corruption in Miami (1984-1990) are synonymous with the eighties. “Although Corruption in Miami it was much more complex visually and ideologically,” adds the MIT professor.

Thorburn considers that from these years there was a considerable change in the formula promoted by dragnet. “It’s really in the 1980s that the police start to be portrayed as imperfect. In sad hill street song [1981-1987]The most important and complex crime thriller produced to that time, it was suspicious of police authority and reflected racial tensions in a way that had never been done before.

Wendell Pierce and Dominic West in ‘The Wire’. The series that does resemble reality.

Other later television programs that the academic points out as relevant in showing the nuances of police work are NYPD Blue (1993-2005) and The Shield: Outside the Law (2002-2008). The change, Thorburn argues, was made possible in part by the rise first of cable television in the 1990s and then of streaming platforms. streaming in the late two thousand.

“I think that The Wire It’s one of the best television shows ever made,” Thorburn says of the HBO production, broadcast between 2002 and 2008. “It wasn’t exclusively a series about the police, it focused on society in general. He paid the same attention to law enforcement officers as he did to criminals, and more than once the criminals turned out to be more moral than the police themselves,” concludes the academic.

Aly Thee Activist is much more critical than the MIT professor and believes that a good part of police series continue to be, in one way or another, a form of propaganda. “These programs seek to distract viewers from the fact that the police system is deeply corrupt and based on racism and the oppression of the working class,” argues the young activist. “I don’t think showing people of color as police officers or working in the judicial system changes the underlying message.” It is the case of comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021), where the commanding officer of the police station is a black and gay man. The series came to an end precisely after the murder of George Floyd, an event that was integrated into the plot for her farewell season (one of the protagonists left the force in protest and began a career as a private detective).

Although they are imaginary policemen, their effect is very real. A 2022 study of the Pew Research Center, a think tank based in Washington, indicates that violent crime has fallen precipitously in the North American nation in the last 30 years. Despite this, six in ten people consider violent crime a priority when it comes to voting, particularly for older and more conservative voters.

A good number of viewers of free-to-air television channels in the United States are also usually made up of mature people. According to Guardian, the FOX network has the youngest average age of viewers: 56 years. Variety indicates that seven of the twenty most watched programs between 2022 and 2023 were police, including two versions of NCIS and three of FBI, a new franchise from Dick Wolf, the creator of Law.

“I think that while some of the viewers’ opinions stem from police shows, I also think that some of these viewers already had their ideas about the police already made up,” concludes Aly Thee Activist. “They’re just looking to watch this type of programming to confirm their views.”

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.