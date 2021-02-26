We have seen in previous articles that France’s food sovereignty is declining in a growing number of agricultural sectors, in particular because of the free trade agreements that the European Commission is constantly negotiating with third countries. These agreements give large-scale retailers weapons to demand ever lower prices from their suppliers in annual negotiations. Suddenly, the French multinationals in the food industry import more raw products than necessary from third countries with the sole aim of bringing down the prices of these same products from farms in France and thus make distributors pay for their demands. French peasants.

This year, more than ever, the requirements for discounts demanded for three months by large-scale retailers as part of annual commercial negotiations are likely to accelerate the ruin of peasants in France. According to “Le fil agricole”, a FNSEA publication dated February 15, the Carrefour, Auchan, Casino and Aldi brands demanded from egg producers a drop in store entry prices of 4% in 2021 compared to 2020 while, due to the increase in the prices of cereals and soybean meals, the price of feed for laying hens has increased by 22.3% in recent months.

Unbearable demands, according to the FNSEA and JA

Eggs are just one example. A joint press release from the FNSEA and Young Farmers, this time dated February 25, confirms that “the demands of negotiators” from the distribution are “unbearable for all the productions concerned by these negotiations, in particular animal, milk productions, beef, pork, egg producers who were still in action yesterday ”

The figures published by FranceAgriMer, during the “key points” of its specialist advice in February 2021, confirm that this pressure on producer prices risks jeopardizing our food sovereignty, via a permanent drop in agricultural income which prevents the renewal of generations in an already aging profession. We learn without surprise that due to the closure of restaurants and the sub-activity of company catering “the overall consumption of beef and sheepmeat fell back in 202, causing a decline in imports which are mainly intended for the out-of-home catering circuit. Conversely, the overall consumption of French meat has remained stable, confirming the interest of the French in national products. Household purchases for home consumption have clearly increased in beef. Minced meat, in particular, was highly acclaimed by the French during confinement (+ 10% for fresh and + 18% for frozen over 11 months 2020 compared to the same period 2019) ”.

Falling prices in the face of rising production costs

But when we look at the quotation of cull dairy cows that are mainly processed into ground beef, we see that the prices paid to farmers in 2020 were significantly lower, on an annual average, than in 2018 and even in 2018. 2019, a year of drought that led farmers to sell more cattle than desired, because they could not feed them. Regarding “grazers”, these young cattle sold at the time of weaning to be fattened in Italy and elsewhere, their price was always lower throughout 2020 than during the two preceding years.

FranceAgriMer confirms this in its “key points” in these terms: “Concerning the beef cattle sector, slaughtering remained stable (+ 0.6%) in 2020, despite the sanitary difficulties. The fall in slaughterings in the spring led to a significant overstock on the farm, from March 2020, which weighed on prices. The quotation of young suckler cattle (grazing cows, Editor’s note) decreased by 2.9% on average (-11 cents) and that of young dairy cattle by -1.6% (-5 cents). Concerning the calf sector, slaughter decreased in 2020 (-4.3%) despite stable births. The price of veal calves fell by -1.8% (10 cents) ”.

In France, as in Europe, quotations obey what is called “the law of supply and demand”. Supply lower than demand in principle causes prices to rise, while supply higher than demand pushes them down. But, to take just one example, it suffices to import minced cull cow’s steak from the Netherlands, Poland, Germany or Ireland to bring down prices in the quotation rooms in France. This is probably why sales of frozen hamburger increased by 18% in 2020 against 10% for fresh.

Towards reductions in volumes in 2021

Regarding the outlook for 2021, FranceAgriMer indicates that “milk collection should decline, as a result of the reduction in the number of farms and the number of dairy cows. In the beef sector, production is expected to decline in 2021, the resumption of imports would however allow consumption to be maintained ”. In hollow, these two sentences, written in the form of forecasts, suggest that the annual income of breeders is now insufficient to allow the installation of young farmers in the milk sector of cows as in that of cattle of beef breeds on the territory. national.

This shows how much we need a reform of the common agricultural policy geared towards food sovereignty throughout the European Union. But that is not what the Commission is proposing. On the one hand, it suggests setting aside 10 million agricultural land in member countries of the union to, supposedly, promote biodiversity. On the other hand, it is currently finalizing free trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand which want to sell more meat, dairy products, fruit and wine in Europe. Let us add that these agreements would be in addition to the one signed in 2019 with the four Mercosur countries of which we are told that President Macron is now seeking to have it ratified by France.

Peasants faced with President Macron’s double talk

Yet the President of the Republic had made the following promise to the peasants during a speech delivered in Rungis on October 11, 2017: “We will modify the law to reverse this construction of the price which must be able to start from the costs of production”. The EGAlim law was even passed a year later for this purpose, but the promise of the Head of State was not kept pure. It is true that the same man added in this same speech by Rungis: “But this new approach will not be enough because it will only be effective if the farmers come together in producer organizations to influence the negotiations by taking advantage of the possibilities. competition “.

It is easier to say in a speech than to make on the ground when the buyers can import much more than necessary for the sole purpose of bringing down prices on the fairgrounds as in the quotation rooms in France. Let us add that ten years earlier, on page 152 of a report he wrote on behalf of the Attali Commission for President Sarkozy – which responded to a request from Michel-Édouard Leclerc – the thirty-year-old enarque Emmanuel Macron was writing this: “The” resale at a loss “is generally only a price of collusion with certain producers and certain supermarkets”.

This “and at the same time”, in which intellectual honesty seems totally absent, is an old habit with Emmanuel Macron not to keep his promises.