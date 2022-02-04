Zil the sweet dog who consoled the horse Tye, left without his mother too soon

A truly beautiful story was posted on social media recently. The protagonist is a dog called Zip, which proved to have an unimaginable sweetness. She comforted a 9-day-old foal who lost her mother forever.

Since that time the two have become practically inseparablebut the best thing is knowing that the animal has grown healthy and strong, thanks to the attention of his friend.

Karla is one of the volunteers of S&K Quarter Horses, in Fayatte, Alabama. These special people, they had found a pregnant mare called Sandyin a land, but his condition was truly desperate.

He didn’t even have the microchip. Precisely for this reason, without even looking for what should have been her human friend of hers, they quickly brought her into refuge.

Their only purpose was to help her and make her feel good again. However, exactly 9 days later giving birth to her little foal Tyevets had no choice but to subject her to euthanasia.

The little animal was sad, as he just wanted to have it mother at his side, but instead he was alone. When the dog Zip became aware of his condition, it was immediately intervened to help him.

The friendship between Zip and the foal Tye

Since that time the puppy has not never left alone the animal in distress. Tye was also happy to have found a friend so special.

When Karla went to open the stable in the morning, Zip was by her side and as soon as the woman opened the door, he ran in front of her, even at the risk of doing it fall. Here is the video of the story below:

Fortunately, despite the loss he suffered, little Tye has grown up healthy and healthy. He is a happy, healthy and satisfied horse with his life, but above all he is sweet and sociable with all. This was only possible thanks to the bond she established with the dog Zip.