The first TV debate between Biden and Trump is coming up in the USA. When will the debate on the 2024 US election take place? Broadcast times at a glance.

Washington – The TV duel between Joe Biden and Donald Trump for the 2024 US election is coming up. The first highlight of the election campaign for the presidency in the USA is eagerly awaited. Although both candidates have not yet been nominated by the Democrats and Republicans for the top positions in the election campaign, there is currently little doubt that the two politicians will meet in November. Topics in the TV duel between Biden and Trump, which will be broadcast live, are likely to be the current immigration policy of the USA, the country’s economic policy, the Ukraine war and abortion rights.

TV duel between Biden and Trump live: When the debate on the 2024 US election will take place

The television station CNN announced in mid-May that the TV debate between Biden and Trump would take place on the evening of June 27 (June 28 German time) in Atlanta, Georgia. The incumbent US President had recently proposed bringing forward the TV debates and starting in June – contrary to what a responsible commission had planned.

The broadcast time of the TV debate between Biden and Trump on the 2024 US election has also been set. The TV duel will be broadcast by CNN live from 9 p.m. local time. In Germany, this corresponds to about 3 a.m. on Friday (June 28). Another TV duel between Trump and Biden is planned for the evening of September 10 (September 11 German time). The US television station ABC align.

When the TV duel between Biden and Trump will take place live: Broadcast time announced

It is therefore obvious when those interested in the TV debate between Biden and Trump have to get up. Since the US broadcaster CNN However, since the channel only provides a live stream in the USA, a VPN client must be used in Germany. Alternatively, the Phoenix channel is offering a live broadcast of the TV debate between Biden and Trump from 2:45 a.m.

Broadcast times and channels of the TV debate at a glance: Here you can see Biden and Trump The first TV debate between Biden and Trump for the 2024 US election will take place on Thursday (June 27). CNN is broadcasting the debate live. In Germany, Phoenix will be broadcasting the exchange of blows between the US President and his challenger from 2:45 a.m. The spectacle can also be followed via live stream.

For the first TV debate between Trump and Biden, several rules were agreed in advance that will apply in the TV studio that evening. Both candidates for the US presidency must speak freely, are not allowed to take cheat sheets to the lectern and are only provided with pens and notepads. In addition, during the 90-minute exchange, the microphone of the presidential candidate who is not currently speaking will remain muted. Who stands on which side of the stage will be decided by a coin toss.

TV duel between Biden and Trump: Which moderators will be there live during the debate

Many US citizens will be the first Biden’s TV duel and Trump live on Thursday evening. To ensure that the opponents cover all topics in the 90-minute broadcast time, two moderators will accompany the evening. CNN Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be in the studio. In the past, they have already proven that they will not leave statements by politicians whose veracity was questionable uncommented. (fbu)