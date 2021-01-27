By Gérard Le Puill

Yesterday we spoke of the economic difficulties in the dairy cattle sector. These cows never go into the milking parlor since they feed their calves at udder, between birth and weaning at around seven to nine months. The calves of dairy cows have not been so fortunate for over half a century. As soon as they are born, they are separated from their mother whose milk passes into the refrigerated tank of the farm to be collected every two days by the dairy truck which will make cheese, yoghurts, cream, butter, milk. UHT milk. These dairies also produce milk powder in energy-intensive drying towers. This powder will revert to milk later after being diluted in water. Much of this reconstituted milk is used to feed calves for fattening in specialized farms.

By specializing, the cow’s milk sector has also pushed the genetic selection of dairy milk very far to the point of making the white and black prim’holstein breed extremely fragile, which has become the majority in our dairy herds in a few decades. In theory, according to observations made by the milk recording department, it is necessary to wait for the birth of the fourth calf, therefore the fourth lactation, for a cow to be at the peak of her milk production. Which assumes that she is reaching her sixth year of life. In practice, almost all of them have been slaughtered and made into ground beef before that age.

Only 36.7% of dairy women exceed three lactations

Indeed, according to studies carried out by the “Dairy Control” only 36.7% of cows put into milk production exceed three lactations. This is the average performance of a Norman breed cow. But the Prim’holstein, more productive than the Norman, makes a little less than three lactations on average. On the other hand, 47.3% of Montbéliardes give birth to three calves or more before being culled. 51.7% of abundance breed cows cross this milestone in the Savoy mountains.

Frédéric Le point is responsible for genetics for the Prim’holstein breed at Genes Diffusion. Asked as part of the dossier published in “La France agricole” on January 15, concerning the figures relating to the longevity of the different breeds, he defends the turnover suffered by this cow in these terms: “If we are interested to milk production per day of life, then the ranking changes. The prim’holstein can produce twice as much milk in half the lactations compared to some breeds. We compare a sprint to a marathon. The breeding cost is between € 1,300 and € 1,600 per heifer. It is not profitable in a lactation, that is certain, but it is not profitable either to make age the cow if the production per day of life crumbles ”, affirms this specialist in genetic selection.

Hiding the issue of animal welfare, he speaks coldly about this dairy breed which has the double distinction of being the most productive in the world with the shortest production life. In doing so, it erases the fact that the very high level of milk productivity reached by this breed of cattle demands such a strain on its organism that it quickly becomes exhausted. Because health problems arise in her such as lameness and mastitis, bone decalcifications in case of undernourishment of vegetable proteins. These health problems are the consequences of genetic selection geared exclusively to the search for optimal productivity.

In another article in the dossier published by “La France agricole”, a study carried out between 2006 and 2020 by the INRAE ​​(National Institute for Agronomic and Environmental Research) du Pin in Normandy is mentioned. On the theme “which cow for which system”, it made it possible to “follow 314 dairy women led according to various strategies, from their first lactation to their cull. We learn that “only half of the Prim’holsteins went into second lactation against almost two-thirds of the Normans”. However, with a first calving at 3 years old instead of 28 to 30 months very often, and by also having rich rations with corn, alfalfa and concentrates, “more than 60% of the prim’holsteins passed in second lactation ”. Which still means that nearly 40% only gave birth to one calf before going to the slaughterhouse.

But already 9 calves for Billpine in Haute-Savoie

This study clearly indicates that the organism of prim’holstein dairy women is too strained to enable them to resist durably in this race for productivism with 10,000 liters of milk for 300 days of lactation. Which is why we have this comment from Nathalie Bareille, professor at the Nantes veterinary school: “With the advent of sexing and genotyping, breeders tend to keep too many heifers and no longer put the means to treat multiparas who become kleenex cows. Genetics come at a cost and not allowing the potential time to express itself is a dead loss ”.

Finally, let us note that this file from La France Agricole also presents the beautiful photo of a cow of abundance breed with this legend on which it is advisable to meditate: “Billpine is the oldest of GAEC Le Cret de la Biolle, located in Haute Savoie. At the end of 2020, it had more than 76,000 kilos of milk and 9 calves on the counter. Ella calved for the first time at 3 years old, in August 2009 ”. This cow is therefore 14 years old. It seems that she was made to space calving to prolong the duration of certain lactations. She grazed the mountain grass in summer and ate hay in winter. If we divide its milk production by lactation, following the birth of each calf, that gives nine times 8,400 liters on average. If we divide the volume of milk by eleven years of production, we still get 6,900 liters per year.

We can therefore conclude that animal welfare makes it possible to combine this great productivity with great longevity.