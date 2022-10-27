Nouf Al Mousa (Dubai)

The play “When the Curtain Lifts” affiliated with the Dubai National Theater concluded the performances of the Dubai Festival for Youth Theater in its 13th edition, representing an honest dialogue for the community of young playwrights, written by Abdullah Al-Muhairi, and directed by Youssef Al-Qassab. The show came as an open discussion about those dreams that actors, writers and theater directors possess, which is a state of dialogue with the creative self, by dismantling its awareness of the cultural, intellectual and social environment. The farthest point of their ambition, through youth festivals, which they see as a point of hope for their dreamy vision towards developing theater spaces, in line with the current changes and challenges in the modern era.

What is remarkable for the follower of the theatrical performance is the transparent plastic cover used as one of the main elements in the scenography. Which they wore while doing some rehearsals, which is an indirect suggestion that the place, i.e. the “youth theatrical situation” faces the problem of losing wider spaces, with regard to creative practice, which contributes to transferring it to greater levels of awareness of the theatrical experience, and thus bypassing the idea of ​​annual festivals, and transmitted To the stage of being a cultural, social and civilized method, linked to people’s daily lives. This cannot be done without a real realization by the young playwrights themselves.

In his expression through the characters in the theatrical text, the author Abdullah Al-Muhairi pointed out that the youth were somehow preoccupied with thinking about the funds of others, at the level of issues, concerns and challenges, neglecting their funds, issues and their basic need to talk about them and looking for ways to discuss them, and the stage is the first and most important way to share The cultural, artistic and social community, regarding the fundamental reasons that prevent the sustainability of the creative situation in the youth theater space.

And the young theater actor Khalifa Nasser, who is one of the influential actors with a heavy presence on the stage, always deals with the character with poise and rooting for the meaning of reincarnation, in the character of “ambition” in the play “When the Curtain Lifts”, where he sees him simplify his theatrical action to the depth, and he is in his enjoyable performance, He knows when the body has to move, and when it disappears from the scene with its mark, even though he stands with his colleagues in the same scene, as if you see him whenever he wants, and do not see him. I imagine what actor Khalifa can do, during the coming years of theatrical action. He not only acts, but lives the live moment in the show, and director Youssef Al-Qassab chose the actor Khalifa to perform the task of leading the ambition of young playwrights, but it came based on the conviction of his convincing performance capabilities.

In the play “When the Curtain Lifts”, the author and director threw the weight of the revelation on the bodies of the actors, for example, when the young actor Khamis Al Yamahi comes in his embodiment of the role of “The Dreamer”, all that leads the viewer is his observation of the actor’s detailed expressions of the face, hands and even feet, he is not looking for a story It follows the course of events, but rather a group of actors, who would like to talk about themselves, at this moment, they must convince the audience that we are watching what is happening behind the scenes of youth theatrical life, to narrate the reality – if you will – but not directly, but through acting Whenever the curtain is opened, dreams turn into reality, from the viewer’s point of view.

women in theater

Actress Amal Hassan continued, in her embodiment of the character “Amal” and thus affected the scene of women’s presence in the theater, as it is in society, a motive for change, strength and birth of what is modern and renewed. “I noticed how it interacts and blends according to the theatrical group, what distinguishes it from its balance, that is, it does not carry its characters what is not required to express them, but it may need, as well as the actor Khamis Al Yamahi, more confidence in the stage and full contact with the audience, and in return they have the queen of expression. The physical and intellectual, which would take them to an advanced stage in theatrical representation, and the radicalization of acting, is a matter that brings discipline, continuity, and complete confidence in the stage.

Cognitive taste

The creativity of the designer and implementer of musical effects, Abdulaziz Al-Khamis, continued in the play “When the Curtain is Raised”, as it is in the play “Story”, which is based on the well-being and evoking the cognitive taste of the artist Abdulaziz Al-Khamis, in the ability to understand the dimensions of theatrical text and visual scenery, since music is by nature a parallel language. For the physical expressions, and the exceptional dialogues between the characters, all of which formed important elements, the director Youssef Al-Qassab worked on them with interest in the lighting, which came as a comfortable and warm effect throughout the show. The creative practices of theater must start by talking about the internal structures and their formations, because they cannot develop while you are not aware of your weaknesses and strengths, seeking to share them in the general societal awareness, which will give them more research, handling and thinking, leading them to projects, initiatives and strategies that serve the sector. It inspires creators from different artistic and cultural fields.