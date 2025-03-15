When the coronavirus crossed in his life, he left Madrid to return to the town

If Raúl Menéndez Goncedo (Grau, 1997) had to learn the multiplication table again, he would do it again giving rides with his grandfather Armand of the table. “I had still still,” he tells us while he remembers the afternoon he left locked in the terrace to the girl who took care of him.

And since there was no one who could manage the energy of that neno, they lowered their grandparents and their great -grandmother from the town, to help in the raising of Raulín. “It was a real blessing, raising myself with the my güelos is the best thing that could happen to my life. I remember sleeping with my güelo and said: Afrég me ho, so that I tickled me on my back, ”he explains.

Raúl’s parents, both businessmen. Their mother owner of a cider house and his father of an electricity company, had and have a lot of work and the family supported when it was needed. When the grandparents retired they went to take care of him. The grandfather, who was a goat, photocopied the leaf of the book and was studying with his grandson while giving rides along the river and asked the lesson. Raúl’s grandmother and great -grandmother are also essential in her life.

“I called my Güela, it was the worst blow that gave me life, the only one. One afternoon he gave him a stroke, he was going to drink coffee with both (in reference to grandmother and great -grandmother) and realized that he was rare, he just hit the table. Suddenly the body fell to lead on the ground. We called the 112 and immediately derived it, he had given him a stroke.

We had to wait twenty -four hours to see if he recovered. I pray to all the saints and recovered, although with half a paralyzed body. In spite of all we had to take her to a residence, it was a few months, I could not see my güela there … in that environment that was not hers, ”and looks at the sky that becomes half a light, from where Grau is seen, his people, to which he returned in full pandemic to spend a weekend and where he has learned his own business, the Antoxana, a musical terrace where life is lived: Enjoying.

In the happiness of the Antoxana, in the atmosphere of his bar, which is two steps from his mother’s cider house “where I grew up behind that bar and learned to throw a culín of cider,” Raúl dreamed of flying since he was little. “I wanted to go to Valencia or Madrid, make cinema, produce.” And he did. He put the same effort as the day he knew he had to finally say goodbye to his güela.

“I got home and I saw that my brother’s car was parked, I knew something had happened. No one wanted to tell me anything, they knew that my güela was the most for me and they wanted to avoid suffering. When I got my mother to tell me what was happening, that they were her last hours of life, I convinced a friend who was taking out the driver’s card to take me to Oviedo while she was practicing practical classes and left me at the gates of the hospital. I felt the need to shake my güela. ”

And there, in a handshake, that nobody knows if he was conscious or unconscious, Raul dismissed his güela, and with her apart from that wonderful childhood in which he preferred to spend the afternoons with her than to go down to play the park.

Raúl says that there are two lives in his, with his güela and without it, and although it is the law of life that the elderly people die, that law does not like anyone. Nor does Raul.

“I finished the bachelor and wanted to study a film production cycle, there was in Asturias, but I was erre with marching, sometimes the people, even if you and you, get it small,” he explains. And he convinced his parents, who only put one condition, that if he suspended he returned home.

“How you change when you start studying something you really like, I think I’m a TDH without diagnosing … that’s why I admire that my güelo knew how to see that I couldn’t be sitting and walking through the river and singing the table I did learn.”

It is hard to imagine Raúl being still, just as it costs to imagine it without a smile. “When I arrived in Madrid the first year was hard, most of my classmates were all there and they had their group of friends already done. Pass it badly, ”he confesses. And in the afternoons in which the floor he shared was hard, he remembered the illusion with which his güela encouraged him to throw his dream of working on TV. “She saw the save me and told me, but what are you going to take there? And I said; No, behind. Mine is behind, with the cameras. ” Remember.

Raúl studied well for the first time in his life when he formed in film production in Madrid, this time he no longer needed his güelo’s walks … and he was not wrong when he thought that was his thing, work opportunities soon arrived. That energy of his that does not understand being still in front of a classroom table, any work with people becomes great.

“I was in the attraction park of Madrid, in Got Talent and in Factor X, we also had a film producer, and just when they had selected a short for the Medina del Campo Festival, which was the prelude to the Goya, just that weekend, they declared confinement.”

And again life put Raul again at home, to stop him, to leave him still. That short, which analyzed the new way of linking people through social networks or applications such as Tinder and leads to many occasions to “put people at home that we don’t really know anything,” he stayed at the doors of success. And Raúl at his grade home.

“As I was in Medina del Campo, I thought I was going to spend the weekend at home, I was also studying a production master’s degree. It was a coincidence, I never thought it would come to stay, ”he says.

But the confinement was lengthening and Raúl looked at the Paseo del Río from the window of his house in Cueto and remembered the walks with his güelo singing the multiplication table, and in the afternoon he reached the smell of coffee from the afternoons with his güelas, and felt that he now touched him to support his family.

“I am where I am thanks to my family. Just the manager my mother had in the cider house told us that he was leaving, and I felt that he had to take the witness, support my mother as she had done so many times, ”and did.

In full pandemic, locked in a house with a view to the Paseo del Río, he decided to return to his town with the mind already traveled, with the feeling that it was now the time. And in addition to working in the cider house there he drew the Antoxana in his head. It was the movie that he dreamed of reality. “In full pandemic, people needed to leave, have a pleasant place, outdoors, listen to live music, sing …” And so, this kid that was 23 years old opened their own business, on April 8, 2021.

Now, from Cueto, where he has peaks, ducks and his spark mare and “I’m going to buy Oveyas,” looks at La Vega del Cubia and with 27 years and the tickets to New York already taken out, analyzes the life so far. “From my güelos I learned that the people are something that you always carry with you and that it opens the possibility of learning and enjoying more of what you have outside, but in the end there is always something that makes you return to where you left. You go, you learn and return. ”

Raúl to Madrid’s trip was perhaps as important as his güelos made from Somiedo to Grau. Raúl wanted a moving life since he learned the multiplication boards giving jumps through the Vega del Cubia. Actually, he was never still. When he returns from New York he will get up early to feed his footsses and start the season in the Antoxana. “I am Vaqueiro de Alzada, film and chigrero producer,” he clarifies.

Of all the films he could produce he stays with his own, between pitos and culinos of cider, with the oxygen of his particular antoxana, where the life of the people and dreams has a place … as in a film. Yours.