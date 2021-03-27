Workers who work more than six hours a day are entitled to a minimum 15-minute break. Maskot

Never 15 minutes gave so much of themselves in court. This is the minimum rest to which workers who work more than six hours a day are entitled. The snack break generates a multitude of legal disputes over issues such as whether you can go out to smoke or whether the company must compensate its employees for the time not enjoyed. One of the star issues in these lawsuits is accidents that occur during rest. In them, the wage earners have to fight the labor nature of the mishaps in order to obtain the maximum coverage during their sick leave. The point is that the line that separates the simple stop in the day of the leisure moments is, often, blurred. Judges look at each case with a magnifying glass, and not all have a simple answer, which, on the other hand, makes it difficult to establish a unified criterion.

The law presumes that all mishaps suffered by wage earners during their working hours, that is, “in time and place of work”, are occupational accidents. This means that it is the companies and professional mutuals that, if they oppose the payment, must prove that the claim was not related to the employee’s functions. Therefore, the first question for an operator who is injured during the snack break is whether this break counts as effective working time. This is a matter that is agreed by collective agreement or, failing that, by contract. According to Víctor Canalda, lawyer and professor of Labor Law at the UOC, “only if the rest is recognized as part of the day does the presumption of employment of the event come into play”.

If the stoppage is not included within working hours, the tables turn, and it is then the employee who must prove that the mishap was related to his professional activity. Thus, for example, the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Madrid ruled out that the heart attack suffered by a 54-year-old employee during his breakfast break was due to work: the operator had smoked 30 cigarettes a day for 40 years, and his Since it did not involve “great physical or intellectual efforts” that could have triggered the episode.

However, in July 2020, the Supreme Court classified a cardiovascular injury suffered by a cork grinder during his 15-minute break as an occupational accident. The magistrates stressed that “the short duration of the break and, above all, the need to immediately resume productive activity” link this interruption to the provision of the service. In other words, such a limited stop does not paralyze the day. For this reason, it cannot be ruled out that a disease that manifests itself suddenly is considered a mishap at work, even if, at that time, the operator was not making a great effort.

In reality, the determining factor for the accident to be declared occupational is that the injury occurs, as required by law, “on the occasion or as a consequence of work.” A very broad formula, indicates Pere Vidal, a lawyer at Augusta Abogados, which has allowed judges to determine the professional origin of innumerable situations, “thus granting greater protection to employees.” Doubts arise, above all, when employees are injured in the vicinity of their workplace, since it is normal for them to use their rest time to go for a coffee or any other personal task.

In these cases, Canalda explains, the courts apply the criterion of “relevant occasional”, according to which it is considered that the event had to do with work if the employee was carrying out a “habitual, social and normal” activity in the world. labor. This is how the Supreme Court of Navarra understood it when, in a resolution of February 2016, it ruled in favor of a waitress who was caught by a cow while crossing the street, in the middle of the patron saint festivities, to join her shift after going out for a sandwich. Similarly, the Supreme Court confirmed, in a 2018 ruling, that the fall of a psychologist in the street when she was going to drink coffee was an occupational accident. The key, underlines the lawyer, is that these events would not have occurred had he not gone to work. “What the Supreme Court is saying in these cases is that the causal link has never been broken because the pause was necessary and the use of 15 minutes occurs with a criterion of total normality,” he clarifies.

As Vidal points out, “it is very difficult to establish valid generalizations or guidelines for the different assumptions”. In fact, he exposes, there is a host of judicial decisions that “have been dedicated to the task of deciphering whether or not there was an interruption of the causal link with work.” Thus, it has been established that the 20-minute stop that an employee makes on his way back from the office to refresh himself in a bar does not break this link, while the three-hour hiatus having drinks with friends does.

Ultimately, the courts take into account whether the activity carried out by the employee when he had the accident separated him from his professional service. For example, cases such as drowning on a beach during a business trip break have been ruled out, but instead others have been admitted, such as the brain hemorrhage suffered by a social educator while attending a mindfulness course for reduce work stress.