Sport at primary school age is important: children learn to make an effort, but also to endure setbacks. But the high demands deter many. How much pressure should be put on children who play sports?

Tobias is passionate about playing soccer. That started early. At the age of three, the little boy started in an organized kick group with a nice and committed trainer. Full of anticipation, he switched to the affiliated club at the age of six. There the children were divided into two groups: the strong and the weaker players. Tobias was lucky and got into the “better” team. But the sound got rougher. Although Tobias still liked to play football and attended the tournaments, he also reported that children regularly started crying in training because the coach was screaming.

After a year, Tobias was kicked out of the team – without warning. There was no conversation with his parents, and he couldn’t say goodbye to his teammates either. The parents of the other children seemed really happy that the weak players were sorted out, because the team has to be strong for their children to develop well, Tobias’ mother heard on the pitch. Tobias now plays for another club, but the pressure is high there too, says his mother: training three times a week, tournaments on the weekends and regular friendlies. High demands on a primary school student – but it should be about having fun with sport and exercise.