From: Caroline Gehrman

The consequences of the forest fires in Canada could also be felt in Germany. A cloud of smoke approaches Europe. Experts expect higher particulate matter values.

Montreal/Leipzig – Large areas of forest are still burning in Canada. For the most part these fires are out of control: Over 450 active Wildfires are currently raging in the North American country.that produce large amounts of smoke. The Canadian Environment Agency has therefore issued smog warnings for the city of Montreal in Quebec and for many other regions. The cloud of smoke is currently moving across the Atlantic and reaching Europe.

The consequences of the devastating fires will therefore be felt on this side of the Atlantic. German scientists have been noticing them for a long time. “We’ve been measuring plumes of smoke like this over Leipzig since mid-May!” says Dr. Albert Ansmann from the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research in conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA.

Forest fires in Canada continue to blaze – cloud of smoke is reaching Europe these days

And also Measurements of the EU earth observation program Copernicus show clearly: A large ash cloud moves with the Jestream over the Atlantic Ocean. And it’s coming to Europe. In the course of the week – probably Wednesday (June 28) – it will hit the mainland. Experts anticipate an increase in Particulate matter pollution in Europe.

Layer of smoke over Leipzig in the middle and upper troposphere 05/15/2023 © Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research eV

The part of the cloud with the most particles is modeled to arrive in the northwestern Iberian Peninsula and Ireland. But their foothills can also reach as far as Germany.

Forest fires in Canada: in Europe soon as thick fog as in New York?

So will we soon see similar apocalyptic images here as they recently came from New York? The sky in the metropolis had temporarily turned orange due to the fire, which created an oppressive atmosphere in the city. “Mars or Manhattan?” Some residents joked on social media.

But the situation was quite serious: people in New York should stay in their houses and keep the windows closed. Outdoor events have been cancelled. For fear of her Health, many people resorted to protective masks again. Fine dust is a health hazard. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) therefore warned on Twitter of possible risks from the pollutants from Canada, which are transported by the jet stream across the Atlantic to Europe.

Health Minister warns of health risks from cloud of smoke from Canada

So it will also be in Europe soon smog alarm give because of the aerosol cloud from Canada? The expert Ansmann does not expect restrictions. “Health consequences – like in New York a few weeks ago – can be ruled out via Europe”.

Because: “The smoke is mainly above the boundary layer, i.e. above an altitude of 1500 meters. On the way across the Atlantic, the air below 1500 meters is cleaned – by clouds and precipitation,” he explains at the request of IPPEN.MEDIA.

Smog alarm in Europe rather unlikely – says expert

Nevertheless, there could also be a slight clouding of the sky in Germany, because: “Above that comes a lot of smoke. So it wasn’t ‘washed out’ by clouds and precipitation,” says Ansmann. It could be a bit hazy in the coming days, explains Frederik Raff from the ARD weather competence center on Monday afternoon (June 26). West German Broadcasting (WDR).

However, the cloudiness will not be nearly as severe as it was recently in the USA.

A cloudier sky due to the Canadian forest fires is expected

What is new about the cloud from Canada, however, is that the smoke can sometimes be found at a height of ten to twelve kilometers, explains the expert Ansmann. This is particularly interesting from a scientific point of view, since it could also increase the occurrence of another phenomenon in the sky: cirrus clouds.

This undated aerial photograph shows wildfires in the northeastern region of British Columbia. © BC Wildfire Service/dpa

The aerosols in the atmosphere triggered by forest fires apparently favor their formation, since the particles act as a kind of “core” around which the clouds form. Ansmann, together with a team of other researchers, was able to determine this aspect in a paper published in May study work out.

Fine dust particles from forest fires promote the formation of clouds

This means: More smoke particles apparently lead to more clouds in the sky. And depending on how these are constructed, they can have an impact on Earth’s surface temperatures. In their typical form as clearly visible clouds, they tend to have a cooling effect as they reflect the sun’s rays towards the cosmos. On the other hand, if they are very thin so that they are hardly visible, they tend to have a warming effect, as they keep the sun’s rays closer to the earth’s surface.

The climatic consequences of the forest fires remain to be seen

However, it is not yet clear how this will affect the climate. “Basically, the smoke-induced cirrus clouds should cool down,” Ansmann suspects. “But this is all new territory.”

Another interesting aspect to watch is how particulate matter pollution is evolving if it is also in Germany to major forest fires comes. These also emit soot particles, which are added to the cloud from Canada. Mutual reinforcement could then occur, so that the load is unusually high. But that too remains to be seen.