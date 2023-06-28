Home page World

The forest fires in Canada also have consequences for Europe: Experts expect the smoke to result in increased particulate matter pollution and cloudy skies – but also with more clouds.

MONTREAL/LEIPZIG – Canada’s wildfires are largely out of control. More than 450 active Wildfires are currently raging in the North American country. The Canadian Environment Agency issued smog warnings for Montreal and many other regions. But the cloud of smoke that the fires produce when the forest areas are destroyed is also reaching Europe these days.

The consequences of the fires will also be felt on this side of the Atlantic these days. However, scientists in Germany have been noticing them for a long time. “We’ve been measuring plumes of smoke like this over Leipzig since mid-May!” says Dr. Albert Ansmann from the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research in conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA.

Whale fires in Canada continue to rage – ash cloud hits Europe these days

And also Measurements of the EU earth observation program Copernicus show clearly: A large ash cloud is moving across the Atlantic and towards Europe. Later in the week – probably Wednesday – it will hit the mainland. According to experts, the Particulate matter pollution in Europe so rise through the fires in Canada.

Forest fires in Canada: in Europe soon as thick fog as in New York?

According to the modelling, the largest proportion with the densest swaths will be in the northwestern Iberian Peninsula and Ireland. But the foothills of the cloud can also reach as far as Germany. Will there soon be pictures like the ones from New York? The sky in the metropolis had temporarily turned orange due to the fire, which created an oppressive atmosphere in the city.

Warning of health consequences of the cloud of smoke from Canada for Europe

People in New York were told not to leave their homes and to keep their windows closed. Some wore out of fear for theirs Health protective masks again. Particulate matter has been proven to be harmful to health. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) therefore warned on Twitter of the possible consequences of the pollutants from Canada, which are transported to us by the jet stream across the Atlantic.

Forest fires in Canada: Expert considers smog alarm in Europe unlikely

Do we have to meet here in Europe on smog alert set because of the smoke cloud from Canada? The expert Ansmann gives the all-clear in this regard: “Health consequences – like in New York a few weeks ago – can be ruled out via Europe”. Because: “The smoke is mainly above the boundary layer, i.e. above 1500 m altitude. On the way across the Atlantic, the air below 1,500 m is cleaned – by clouds and the formation of precipitation,” he explained IPPEN.MEDIA explained.

Skies in Europe may be cloudier and hazier than usual due to wildfires in Canada

“Above that, though, a lot of the smoke arrives. So it wasn’t ‘washed out’ by clouds and precipitation,” says Ansmann. However, there could be some slight clouds in the sky. The sky could temporarily look a bit hazy, explains Frederik Raff from the ARD weather competence center on Monday afternoon (June 26). West German Broadcasting (WDR). But this cloudiness will not be nearly as strong as it was recently in the USA.

Smoke from Canada rises unusually high

A new aspect, however, is that some of the smoke from Canada can also be found at an altitude of ten to twelve kilometers, says Ansmann. This could increase the appearance of another phenomenon in the sky: cirrus clouds. Because the aerosols in the atmosphere triggered by forest fires apparently favor their formation, since the particles act like a kind of “core” around which the clouds build up.

Ansmann and a team of other researchers establish this connection in one study ago, which was published in May.

Scientists discover new connection: Smoke apparently promotes cloud formation

This means: More smoke particles in the air lead to more clouds. And depending on how these turn out, they also have an impact on our temperatures. In their typical form, they can have a cooling effect because they reflect sunlight. However, if they are very thin and barely visible, they can also have a warming effect because they keep the sun’s radiation closer to the earth’s surface.

It remains to be seen what climatic consequences the forest fires and the smoke will have

How exactly this affects the climate is not yet clear. “Basically, the smoke-induced cirrus clouds should cool down,” Ansmann suspects. “But this is all new territory.”

Another interesting aspect is how fine dust pollution develops when it is also in Germany to major forest fires that also emit soot particles, and these are in addition to those originating from Canada. Then there could be a mutual amplification of the load. But that also remains to be seen.