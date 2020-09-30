Bollywood players Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. Even though Twinkle Khanna has distanced herself from films, but there is no shortage of her fan following. At the same time, whenever the beautiful couple appears together, the audience likes it a lot. Now recently, Akshay and Twinkle held a live session where they interacted with their fans and answered many of their questions. But, this time Akshay and Twinkle’s fans were very special, because in this live session, both of them talked to the children and also answered their lovely questions.

When a child asked Akshay and Twinkle who are the best cooks in your house, Akshay looked at Twinkle in a very funny way and said- ‘I don’t think you would like to answer this question, it is for me is. It cannot even make omelette ‘. Akshay had said so much that Twinkle said in fun that- ‘Akshay is a very good cook. They know how to roast my brain, how to boil my blood. But if you really want to know about the best cook in our family, then it is our son Aarav who makes everything from Rajma rice to pizza very tasty. On this talk of Twinkle, Akshay also said – ‘Yes Aarav is the best cook and I am the second best cook and only cooks can do this.’

Overall, this session of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna was very fun with the children. Talk about Akshay’s workfront at the same time, he is currently shooting for the film ‘Bell Bottom’ in Scotland. Let us tell you that Akshay is accompanied by his wife and children at the shooting location. Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay also has films like ‘Atrangi’ Ray and ‘Laxmi Bomb’ lined up with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.