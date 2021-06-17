The viral photo of Marvin, the cat who stays next to Moose, the dog frightened by the storm

Marvin it’s a kitten very sweet, who has recently found a human family. He also lives together with a dog, called Moose, which is scared of loud noises. For this the kind and loving feline rushes to him every time for console him when you need it most.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

Their human friend, Mary Barnes she adopted the little dog a few years earlier. In the past he suffered wickedness and cruelty.

However, thanks to his love and hers attentions, He managed to forget all. However, there is one thing he just couldn’t get over: the fear of fireworks and gods temporal. Each time he hides in the shower.

The woman said she adopted little Marvin to do company to his dog. His only desire is precisely not to leave it alonewhile she is out on business.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

But he did not believe that between the two it could be born a friendship so special. The feline does what it can to be sweet and kind towards his four-legged friend.

Marvin goes to the bathroom to console Moose

A few evenings ago a Detroit there was a very strong storm. For this reason little Moose went to hide in the bathroom as usual.

The human friend was in living room and when he saw that Marvin was going to to reach, he wanted to take pictures of him. Its only purpose was precisely to show everyone the bond born between the two.

The sweet cat went to his little brother and stayed at his side all the time. He just wanted console him in that difficult time he was experiencing.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

Mary says she really is happy of the relationship that the two animals have established. She had never understood that she would find such a sweet and gentle cat in her comparisons of a dog. For her, Marvin is a special and totally feline different from all the others.