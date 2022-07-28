Home page World

Of: Patrick Klapetz, Mark Stoffers

There is a so-called “supermoon” in the sky several times a year. But what is the phenomenon all about? What is behind it and how can you observe the super moon? An overview. © imago/UPI Photo

Already in June 2022 the moon was in the sky as a super full moon. The July 2022 Super Moon is even brighter and larger than the previous month.

Berlin – In July, the full moon will be particularly large and bright because it is in the sky as a super full moon. Due to its elliptical orbit, the moon comes closer to the earth on some days than on others. One such day, when the moon will be particularly close to the earth, is July 13, 2022. But when can you do that Super moon on July 13, 2022 watch closely?

But not only the super moon in July 2022 fascinates people, but the moon in general has a special attraction. It shows up as a full moon approximately every 28 days. In some months, the satellite also darkens, as was the case last time with the lunar eclipse in May 2022. The However, the lunar eclipse was hardly visible in Germany.

The next full moon occurs on July 13th. At 20:37 (CEST) the satellite will reach its monthly opposition and appear as a full moon for us on Earth. Seen from the sun, the moon will then be behind the earth and illuminated by the sun’s light. The moon reflects this light and thus appears as a full moon on July 13, 2022 and also as a super moon in July 2022. When will the moon appear as a full moon in 2022? This table shows:

Full Moon in January 2022: Jan 18, 2022 12:48 am Full moon in February 2022: Feb 16, 2022 at 5:56 p.m Full moon in March 2022: Mar 18, 2022 at 8:17 am Full moon in April 2022: April 16, 2022 at 8:55 p.m Full Moon in May 2022: May 16, 2022 at 6:14 am Full Moon in June 2022: June 14, 2022 at 1:51 p.m Full Moon in July 2022: July 13, 2022 at 8:37 p.m Full Moon in August 2022: Aug 12, 2022 at 3:35 am Full moon in September 2022: Sep 10, 2022 at 11:59 am Full Moon in October 2022: October 09, 2022 at 10:54 p.m Full Moon in November 2022: Nov 08, 2022 at 12:02 p.m Full Moon in December 2022: December 8, 2022 at 5:08 am See also Newcastle want Trippier now in January, according to 'The Sun'

Super moon in July 2022: When is the full moon night particularly big?

On July 13th the full moon is not only in its full moon phase, but it also comes to Super moon in July 2022, as the “phenomenon” is colloquially called. Because on this day at 11:05 a.m. (CEST) the moon is also at its closest point to the earth for 2022, the perigee. At that time, the moon will be 357,264 kilometers from Earth. The distance is actually measured from the two centers of the celestial bodies. The average distance between the earth and the moon is 384,405 kilometers.

Due to the elliptical orbit of the moon, earth and satellite are sometimes closer than on other days. For example, when the moon is at its apogee, it is furthest from Earth. Earth’s moon will not come any closer than July 13 at 11:05 a.m. for 2022.

July 13, 2022, 11:05 am (CEST) 357,264 kilometers 24 December 2022 at 09:26 (CET) 358,270 kilometers

Super moon and full moon in July 2022: sky spectacle takes place

On July 13, 2022, the moon will not only be at its closest point, but also in its full moon phase. However, one has to wait until the evening for the full moon to appear as a super moon in the sky. However, when the moon is exactly in line with the earth and sun, it will no longer be at its closest point for 2022. Between 11:05 a.m. and 8:37 p.m. the moon moves away from the earth by about 150 kilometers. Nevertheless, one can regard the satellite on this evening as a super full moon.

What is a super moon? A supermoon is a full moon or new moon that is at most 360,000 kilometers from the center of the earth. When is the super moon 2022 coming? The next Supermoon will be visible in the night sky on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The super moon in July 2022 comes particularly close to Earth at 11:05 a.m. at a distance of 357,264 kilometers. The brightest super full moon of the year in Germany can only be observed around sunset, when it is a little further away. What is special about a super moon? Because the moon is closer to Earth than usual at the time of a supermoon, the full moon appears about seven to 14 percent larger in the night sky than on normal lunar days, according to NASA. The difference corresponds to the difference between a one euro coin and a two euro coin. Due to the increasing area, more sunlight is reflected by the moon, so that it also appears significantly brighter.

Super Moon: Full Moon appears to shine much brighter in July 2022

On nights with a supermoon in the sky, the night sky appears to glow much brighter. The reason: On such nights, the earth reaches more sunlight, which is reflected by the moon towards the earth. In contrast to the mini moon, when the moon is more than 405,000 kilometers away from the earth, the earth’s satellite shines up to 30 percent brighter during the super moon. Because the closer the moon is to the earth, the larger the apparent lunar surface appears.

Between the two extreme phases, a super moon can appear to be up to 14 percent larger than on days when it is a mini moon in the sky. Seemingly is the key word here. A real difference in size and brightness can only be measured with astronomical instruments.

Full moon in July 2022: when is the next super moon?

When is the next super moon after July 13, 2022 July 13, 2022 is the super full moon. The moon will next be less than 360,000 kilometers from Earth on December 24th. However, the earth’s satellite is then almost in its new moon phase and cannot be seen. You have to wait until August 2023 for the next super full moon.

Super moon on July 13, 2022: More astronomical highlights in summer

But the supermoon on July 13, 2022 is not the only astronomical event of the summer. For example, the Stars of the Summer Trianglethe Jupiter as the brightest planet conjunct the moon or the Saturn, also the moon in July close, admire. With a bit of luck, parts of the Milky Way can even be seen in the night sky during the first summer Shooting Stars 2022 in July already show.