Teleworking is not just moving the office home: it requires some skills other than the usual ones, such as being more self-sufficient and having a proper sense of responsibility: what is necessary to get the job done but not so much as to extend the day without limit. The same applies to the functions of managers who, having suddenly found themselves leading a team from a distance, find that their position demands some skills that were not so obvious before, such as the confidence that their employees are working when no one else does. look.

Research shows that bosses who can’t see in person and work hand in hand with the rest of their team sometimes have a hard time trusting that their employees are actually working when it’s their turn. “It is frequent the type of managers who use the control during the teletra low. They do not base their leadership style on trust but on the need to know what their team is doing most of the time ”, explains Elisa Sánchez, occupational psychologist and director of the Idein consultancy.

A recent study from Curtin University in Australia finds that roughly 40% of supervisors agree that remote employees generally work worse than those in an office, and 22% are unsure. Although it is encouraging to see that not all of the managers who participated in our research shared this idea, the fact that, overall, more than half of the respondents agreed or were unsure suggests that many still have quite negative opinions about teleworking ”, explains Sharon K. Parker, head of the research that analyzes different aspects of working from home during the pandemic.

Mistrust of bosses often translates into a need to control what their employees do. Recurring calls, even after hours, and the need to know the exact status of tasks most of the time are two examples of control.

“When these doubts and behaviors arise, managers begin to develop unreasonable expectations, such as expecting those team members to be available at all times. That ultimately disrupts the balance between work and home, makes reconciliation even more difficult, and causes more work stress, ”says Parker.

The causes of lack of control

What makes bosses don’t trust their employees while telecommuting? There are several cultural and personal aspects that can explain it. Sánchez is clear about it: “In Spain, one of the evils that we continue to have is presenteeism, which is basically a form of control: you are only working when you are in the office,” explains Sánchez.

“Now, with teleworking, there is also a form of digital presenteeism: when your boss summons you to all meetings or puts you in copy in all emails (in more than are essential). It is a way of asking you for more visibility, of wanting to know where you are, even if it is virtually. It only seems that you are working when you let yourself be seen and show what you do, ”says the psychologist.

In addition to company culture, the personality of bosses also influences their need to control employees. “When a person is insecure they need to have everything under control. Also when you have little tolerance for uncertainty and you need to feel that you are handling the situation, ”says Sánchez. “It is something recurrent among those people who have what in psychology we call single or rigid thinking. In this case, for things to be right they have to be one way: yours. And they have to control that everyone around them is on the same line ”.

Beyond being an individual problem, corporate culture has a lot to do with this type of behavior. “In Spain, the trend in companies is for the most common style of boss to be authoritarian, which focuses more on the task and results than on people,” says Sánchez. The way of being a boss is inherited.

How it affects employees

The study on telecommuting carried out by Curtin University also analyzes the perception of workers. Almost half of them, 43%, noted high levels of vigilance and reported that their supervisor constantly evaluated their work.

Many also had the feeling that their boss did not trust their ability to get the job done. When this monitoring of worker activity occurs, motivation decreases, further detrimental to productivity. This can make the boss’s perception that his or her employees are not working hard enough to become a reality. The boss mistrusts, tries to control his team, they notice mistrust, are demotivated and are less productive. In this case, it is the boss’s attitude that causes the poor results, not the workers’ lack of responsibility.

“It is common to enter this vicious circle when an authority figure constantly tells you how to do things, is on top of you, becomes impatient or prefers to do them in his own way,” says Sánchez. This produces discomfort and dissatisfaction in employees. “Faced with this situation, some react with rebellion and others adapt in a submissive way. Neither answer is healthy ”.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.