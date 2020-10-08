Utah

In the US, the process of election of the President and Vice President is a period of debate between the Republican and Democratic Party. On Wednesday, when the current Vice President Mike Pence descended to participate in a debate for the post of Vice President, someone else caught the attention. This work was done not by his rival and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, but by a fly. In a short time, people started taking pranks on social media about this.

Fly on head

Actually, the only debates between Pence and Harris were going on in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mike Pence was speaking of support and respect for the military. Meanwhile, a fly came and sat on his head. Pence was not made aware of this and continued to speak. The fly sat on Pence’s head for over a minute and TV cameras were on his side.

People said – ‘trash attracts’

On seeing this view, people started taking a nip on social media. Most people were seen enjoying Pence’s hair. Users commented that the fly is becoming so highlighted in Pence’s very white hair that it is distracting from his talk. At the same time, someone enjoyed his hair gel. Some users even wrote that flies are attracted to garbage.

Opposition party targeted

Not only this, the Republican Party, the opposing factions of President Donald Trump and Mike Pence called the incident a symbol. In fact, Pence was dismissive of the charge of institutional racism and apartheid. Meanwhile, when the fly sat on her head, people said that she had come to catch Pence’s lie.