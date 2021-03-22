“Just configuring my twtrr.” With this brief phrase, the co-founder and CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, inaugurated on March 21, 2006 the social network of microblogging, or in other words, of concise messages on the web. This Sunday, in a public auction, two million euros were offered in the bid initiated by Dorsey to sell the property of the first tweet in history. 15 years have passed and few could recognize that social network born to share SMS.

«When I was introduced to Twitter, the ease of sharing a message with several users at the same time stood out. For example, if you wanted to meet a group of friends, or you changed the place or you were late, you would comment on the channel »recalls Silvia Martínez, director of the Master’s Degree in Social Media at the Open University of Catalonia.

But the blue bird’s net exploded. Today, with more than 350 million users worldwide, Twitter almost feels like bar talk. Universal size. It is full of quick dialogues, occurrences rather than reflections and points of view that flee from moderation. And whoever shouts the loudest becomes ‘trending topic’, the term used by the platform to define the most popular topics. And that dialogue is anything but angelic. “Social networks sometimes bring out the worst in ourselves”, points out Miquel Pellicer, professor of Communication at the UOC.

Pellicer points out that Twitter cannot be defined only as a dump where hate speech and misinformation predominate. The also author of the book ‘Communication in the Trump era’ uses cyberactivism to explain it, a term “that Americans seem to have discovered now but that already existed ten years ago.” Pellicer uses two historical events to show the positive or negative use that can be given to a social network.

A decade ago, social networks, especially Twitter, were essential to organize and spread the demonstrations and protests of the Arab Spring. While authoritarian governments tried to control information, demands for freedom crossed borders with a tweet. It is no coincidence, for example, that one of the first decisions of the military rebels after the coup d’état last February in Myanmar was to block social networks.

But not all the mobilizations that Twitter supports are benign. In January of this year, Jack Dorsey’s company suspended Donald Trump’s account for another type of mobilization: the one that ended the assault on the US Congress. And in Spain he closed the Vox account for alleged incitement to hatred.

Speech polarization



When Twitter was born, phone companies only allowed 140 characters. Thus his iconic writing limit was established; in 2017 it was expanded to 280. In 2007, one of its users, Chris Messina, proposed creating hashtags: an expression preceded by a ‘#’ symbol that allows tweets or messages to be grouped together. Two years later, a user was tweeting from a ferry when a plane washed over the Hudson River. His strength for immediacy was revealed.

The brevity, the union of the conversation and the speed define Twitter but at the same time they have made it easier to polarize the discourse. “The very limitation of characters means that it cannot be argued”, explains Silvia Martínez. This simplicity corresponds to some of the characteristics that have attracted populisms, hate speech and hoaxes.

Is Twitter really a reflection of the agenda of authentic social concerns? According to a report by Social Media Family, in Spain there were 4.1 million accounts in 2020, 300,000 less than the previous year. It would be one in ten Spaniards. But only 21% of those accounts have tweeted at least once in two months. Its impact is amplified by the echo it finds in traditional media.

In recent times this social network is finding its niche as a complement to television. In 2020, worldwide, there were more than 7,000 tweets per minute about television programming, according to Twitter spokesmen. For its future, the platform studies new functionalities such as audio rooms where you can discuss loudly. In short, getting closer and closer to a real bar talk, but online and global.