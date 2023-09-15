The crime of Marisa Leo, a friend of hers revealed that the violence began when she was pregnant with the little girl

The program 2pmwhich airs on Rai 2 on the afternoon of Thursday 14 September, dealt with the case of Marisa Leo. The 39-year-old mother of a 3-year-old girl, who lost her life at the hands of her ex-partner Angelo Reina. The latter ultimately decided to take an extreme action.

The episode not only shocked the woman’s family, who suffered a serious injury loss, but also all those who knew her. This is because she has always been at the forefront of defence of women.

A dear friend of his, who chose not to reveal his identity to the program 2pm, gave an important testimony. She explained when Reina started hit The partner. This person said in front of the cameras:

The first time he put his hands on her, she was pregnant and she pushed him away. When she was born the baby he didn’t even see her. She told me that he used to ambush her. She showed up at the house

Marisa suffered from injuries for several months beatings by man. She also reported him, but from her mother’s story, because she was convinced she could change her, she decided to withdraw that complaint.

Marisa Leo’s crime, committed by her ex Angelo Reina

Angelo Reina 42-year-old entrepreneur, last September 6, from what the newspaper reported The Republic, he called his ex and told her: “Come get your daughter!” They actually didn’t have to see each other to clarify the situation.

Marisa obviously went to her farm as always, but she didn’t know that her little one was already with her great grandmother and that the ex had a another floor. The man did not have a weapons licence.

The 42-year-old hit the woman in the part of the abdomen, with about 2 or 3 shots. Now only the autopsy will establish the cause behind the death. Shortly afterwards he left and after going to Castellammare sul Golfo, he decided to take one’s own lifewith the weapon used to end the ex’s life.