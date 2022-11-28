When the Atlas Lions roar.. When the lion roars in the forest, the sound of its roar is heard within a radius of ten kilometers. But when the Atlas Lions roared in the face of the Belgium national team, the sound of victory traveled to the ocean coming from the Arabian Gulf. This is how the World Cup in Qatar raised the flag of nationalism Al-Arabiya, as the palms beat in Cairo as in Abu Dhabi, as in Casablanca, as in Riyadh, whenever an Arab team achieves victory. This is something that cannot be achieved by rhetorical speeches, nor by lessons in history and geography. Rather, it is football that did that on the day Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina, and the day Morocco defeated Belgium.

The major teams are no longer ghosts that the Arab teams do not know how to face, and I think that this is one of the lessons of this World Cup, which is being held on Arab soil for the first time since 1930. Did the land grow confidence in the hearts or thousands of fans, or is it confidence, courage and the quality of preparation? The answer is all of this. In football everything affects results.

The Moroccan national team started the match bravely, attacking and putting pressure on the Belgians, and Walid Regragui succeeded in managing the match and played with a balanced defense and attack. And he practiced the tactic of transferring the game to the Belgium stadium with long passes in the first half through winger Hakim Ziyech, then he developed his performance in the second half. But is it really the difference in average age between the two teams, as De Bruyne said, who described his country as “old” (average age 30 years) compared to the average Moroccan (27 years)? This may be true to a large extent, but the Belgium national team is not really the team that traveled to Qatar as a candidate, and realistically it does not deserve it.

The match between Spain and Germany was a struggle at home, an attack here and an attack there, and an attempt and then a counterattack. The Spaniards excelled as masters of passing, and when Alvaro Morata gave his team the lead, Hansi Flick’s team faced the possibility of his second successive departure in the group stage, but it turned out that Germany had the “number 9” and his name was Niklas Volkrug, who plays for Werder Bremen, at the age of 29, and after 11 days into his international career, he gave his country hope to continue in the World Cup.

The FIFA Technical Studies Group, which analyzes the World Cup matches, says: “Football is developing, and there are no longer any surprises, in Saudi Arabia’s victory over Argentina, Japan’s victory over Germany, and Morocco’s victory over Belgium.”

** So what does the technical studies group say about Costa Rica’s victory over Japan?

I hear laughter in the group’s meeting room in the heart of Doha, in response to this question.. Do you hear?!