Sfera Ebbasta and Samuele Bersani, the replica of the trapper

After Samuele Bersani’s controversy over the use of autotune by some trappers, Sfera Ebbasta, who according to many was the one the singer-songwriter was referring to, launched a series of social messages probably addressed to Bersani.

In fact, the trapper wrote on his Twitter profile: “When the ass often burns, the mouth talks, cit of the week”.

When your ass often burns your mouth talks, cit of the week 😂 — Sfera Ebbasta (@sferaebbasta) July 31, 2023

Then, among the stories of his profile Instagram, the trapper posted a video of him during a concert writing: “Pag sold out as always”.

Sfera Ebbasta did not name names, but according to numerous social users, the barbs were aimed at Samuele Bersani.

The latter, in fact, shortly before had written on social media: “They shot me a video where one of these contemporary demigods of the ‘sung’ rhyme is cut off the autotune for a few seconds on stage, and it was like seeing Icarus peak. You feel like flapping wax wings”.

Even Samuele Bersani did not name names, but, according to numerous users, the singer was referring to Sfera Ebbasta since, in recent days, a video of the trapper who had problems with the autotune had circulated, highlighting various vocal problems.